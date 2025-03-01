An American epic following the transition of power between the aging patriarch of an Italian crime family to his reluctant son, The Godfather is one of the most famous and timeless titles in cinematic history and, in the eyes of many, one of the greatest movies ever made. A significant reason for its legendary status is the vast array of sublime acting performances within, with Marlon Brando’s Oscar-winning turn as Vito Corleone marking one of the most celebrated and acclaimed acting displays the medium has ever seen.

However, while director Francis Ford Coppola was always adamant that Brando had to play Corleone, interference from studio execs and widespread interest in the role very nearly conspired to see several other stars occupy the part. From bonafide Hollywood legends to famous singers, The Godfather could have looked very different had any of these candidates landed the part of Don Vito Corleone.

10 Charles Bronson

Known for 'The Great Escape' (1963)

One of the essential reasons studio execs were so apprehensive about casting Brando in The Godfather was that he had lost much of his box office appeal since bursting onto the scene in the 1950s. One executive who seemed to hold a particular disdain for the idea of casting Brando because of this was Charles George Bludhorn, the CEO, Chairman, and President of Gulf and Western, which was itself a parent company to Paramount Studios.

Despite having no background in film, Bludhorn liked to be actively involved in the casting process for the studio’s major productions. As reported by Vanity Fair, Bludhorn launched into a tirade when he learned Brando was Coppola’s first choice, insisting he was "box office poison" and asserting that Charles Bronson should be cast instead. As one of the biggest stars of the time, renowned for his uncompromising hard edge, it is easy to see what angle Bludhorn was coming from to choose Bronson. However, it remains debatable whether Bronson would have had the understated nuance to imbue Corleone with the gravitas and intensity that Brando summoned.

9 Richard Conte

Known for 'The Godfather' (1972)