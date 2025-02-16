One thing all three works in The Godfather trilogy have in common is that they each have characters who aren't as smart as the others. Without a cast that ranges in intellect, the movies wouldn't be able to have much conflict. If everyone is just as sharp as everybody else, then no one gets the upper hand on anybody else and the plot never goes anywhere. Of course, even the most intelligent characters in The Godfather films make mistakes—even important ones. That's just how the world works. Without representing the subtle differences in emotional and logical intelligence that people demonstrate in everyday life, a film's depiction of the world will have a difficult time suspending the viewers' disbelief.

The reputations of The Godfather and The Godfather Part II suggest they ring very true to a ton of people, and some people like The Godfather: Part III as well. Whatever you think of them, these films all try to display struggles for power among highly influential people. This involves players of varying levels of shrewdness at different levels of the mafia hierarchy and society in general. The following list features those who may very well be the dumbest of all the characters, major and minor. It doesn't take much to make yourself look stupid, and it doesn't take much for a lapse of judgment to bring awful consequences in a series like this. The least intelligent people in The Godfather movies are ranked by how they carry themselves, the obviousness of their mistakes, and the severity of their mistakes.