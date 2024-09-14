The Godfather and The Godfather Part II are among the greatest gangster movies of all time, and the characters are a huge reason why—from their personalities to their levels of intelligence. There are many chess pieces moving throughout the trilogy, and part of the allure is its ability to show just how much strategy goes into, say, the assassination attempt on Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the successful assassination of Sonny (James Caan), planting the gun in the restaurant bathroom for Michael (Al Pacino), or any other plot point throughout the trilogy.

The adaptations of Mario Puzo's bestselling novel couldn't be taken seriously without the astounding writing and acting to make some characters look smarter than others. The audience is surprised as some of the characters are, and yet the explanations given make sense. It is no easy feat to make someone seem smarter than most other people, as some screenplays try to hide relatively dumb characters by making everyone around them even dumber. Though it's not one of the most realistic depictions of the mafia, Francis Ford Coppola's mafia saga feels real because we as an audience believe that people like Vito Corleone and Hyman Roth are more deliberate with their actions than we would be. The ten most intelligent characters in The Godfather impress us more than the rest, but the process of ranking them is judged by how much they surprise other intelligent characters, how correct they are in their observations, and how successful they are with their schemes.

The Godfather Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes

10 Connie Corleone

Played by Talia Shire

Though largely a background character, Connie (Talia Shire) displays a surprising amount of intelligence when she wants to. The first movie in the trilogy begins with her marriage to a man who would later abuse and cheat on her. When Michael kills him, Connie understands immediately what happened; she even says to Kay, "Why do you think he kept Carlo at the Mall? All the time he knew he was gonna kill him." Michael had to wait for his father to die in the meantime, which Connie also points out.

Michael never admitted this, yet Connie still brings it up with the utmost confidence in Part II. She also marries men who only seem to use her for her money, which isn't the smartest thing to do. However, she is so self-aware by the end of the sequel that she tells Michael that she entered those relationships out of hatred for him. Then, in Part III, Connie compellingly schemes to get Vincent (Andy García) higher up in the ranks. It appears that she learns more and more through experience.

9 Peter Clemenza

Played by Richard Castellano and Bruno Kirby

There's a reason why Clemenza (Richard Castellano) is able to take over in New York after Michael leaves for Nevada, and it's not just because he's the one who got Vito into organized crime in the first place. He's smart and reliable, as is implied at the end of the very first scene in the iconic film trilogy. Notice that Clemenza agrees with Michael when the latter states that killing Vito is the key for Solozzo's plan to work. He's also able to find a way to plant the gun in the restaurant.

It was Michael's idea, sure, but he's not the one who had to work out the specifics, like leaving the weapon in the bathroom. Through all those years of experience, Clemenza knows more than just how to assassinate people. He also understands that leaving the table is a challenge in itself, which is why he tells Michael to ask permission to go to the bathroom. This makes him seem less eager. Along with introducing Vito to organized crime in Part II, Clemenza proves one of the smarter mobsters.

8 Salvatore Tessio

Played by Abe Vigota and John Aprea

Salvatore Tessio (Abe Vigota) doesn't get quite as many memorable moments as Clemenza, but Part II makes it clear that he was there to help Vito rise to power in New York. That alone is a marker of his intelligence. Don Corleone was also going to give him his own family at the end of the first film, which obviously shows that the Don still trusted both his friend's abilities and strength of mind. Things didn't work out that way, of course.

On the surface, Tessio's betrayal doesn't sound like the smartest thing in the world, but that's because Vito gave Michael some significant advice. Without his father's counsel, who's basically smarter than everyone, Michael most likely wouldn't have known that the meeting Tessio set up with Barzini was a trap. Tom tells Michael that he thought Clemenza would have been the one to betray the family, but Michael explicitly says that it was "the smart move. Tessio was always smarter." Can't argue with the screenplay.

7 Don Fanucci

Played by Gastone Moschin

Don Fanucci (Gastone Moschin), otherwise known as The Black Hand, has Little Italy in his pocket at the start of Part II. It's explained to the audience that he's an Italian who steals from Italians because he knows they have no protection. That's a cold move, but it certainly works. He makes everyone pay him off, and his stranglehold on the community is so tight that he commands respect on sight. His insistence on having everyone let him "wet my beak" is one of the best quotes in The Godfather Part II.

It takes a man as courageous and clever as Vito Corleone to take him out. Funny enough, Don Fanucci recognizes that Vito is a man he himself can use. When the young Corleone doesn't give him all the money he asked for, Fanucci is impressed by his confidence and demeanor. Although Vito kills him later that day, he was apparently going to get a well-paying job from the don had he decided to take the less ambitious path.

6 Virgil Sollozzo

Played by Al Lettieri

During their meeting in the first movie, Don Corleone tells Virgil Sollozzo (Al Lettieri) that he agreed to meet with him because he's told that Sollozzo is a serious man who's treated with respect. Also at that meeting, Sollozzo immediately intuits that Sonny would support his deal when the young man speaks out of turn. He's also able to see that Tom thinks it's a good idea as well. Vito is old-school; that's why he doesn't like the drug game, and it makes him the outlier in the family. Take him out, and the rest will follow.

Of course, it's not quite so simple: Sonny (and Luca Brasi) will be furious when he finds out his father's been assassinated. Anticipating that, Sollozzo briefly kidnaps Tom to tell him he needs to talk some sense into the new don. Along with knowing that Luca Brasi is acting as a spy and picking up on Michael's confusion (though not getting suspicious enough) about going to eat in New Jersey, Virgil Sollozzo is definitely one of the craftier players in the franchise.

5 Tom Hagen

Played by Robert Duvall

It takes a lot of brains to be the consigliere of the powerful Corleone family. That title belongs to Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall), who started as the adopted son of Vito Corleone and then became his lawyer (a big honor in itself). As the advisor to Don Corleone, he proves an excellent voice of reason who often goes head-to-head with Sonny. He thinks everything through, even hearing Michael out when he tells him that the newspaper men on the payroll might like the story of a corrupt cop getting killed.

Although he's given a bit of a hard time for not being a wartime consigliere, Tom is still useful enough for Michael to keep him on as legal counsel by the end of the first movie. In fact, Michael puts him in charge of everything while he travels to Cuba. Overall, Tom's calculations are so integral in the first two films that he is sorely missed in the third.

4 Don Barzini

Played by Richard Conte

The man who outsmarts Vito Corleone, Don Barzini (Richard Conte) is first presented as a mob boss who is so careful that he won't even have his picture taken at Connie Corleone's wedding. It's an amusing scene that shows that some of the men here demand a certain level of respect (photographers beware), but the audience gets a clearer understanding of the man later on in the story.

He uses Tattaglia like a puppet, and Don Corleone only figures out that Barzini set up the war after the meeting of the five families (noticing that Barzini more or less presided over the whole thing). Vito even says Tattaglia could never outfight Santino, while Barzini indeed could. Along with gradually taking over Clemenza's and Tessio's territories and even talking to Moe Greene about buying him out before the Corleones, Don Barzini is one of the most intimidating strategists in the franchise.

3 Hyman Roth

Played by Lee Strasberg

Hyman Roth (Lee Strasberg) is the main antagonist of Part II, known as one of the oldest friends of the Corleone family and a man who always makes money for his partners. He backs up the Rosato brothers, who are pushing into Pentangeli's territory. He also tried (and almost succeeded) to assassinate Michael. As Barzini almost killed Vito, it requires a lot of thought and maneuvering to get so close to achieving such a difficult plan.

More impressive, however, is his attempted assassination on Frank Pentangeli. Since he has one of the hitmen tell the target that they were sent by Michael Corleone, Pentangeli is given a pretty compelling reason to testify against the Corleone family in court. This orchestrated betrayal really puts Michael on his heels, and Tom even says that Roth played it out beautifully. He still doesn't win the battle, but he puts up one heck of a fight and helps make The Godfather Part II among the greatest R-rated gangster movies of all time.

2 Michael Corleone

Played by Al Pacino

Michael's level of intelligence depends on the movie. In the first installment, his ingenuity is extremely formidable. He figures out how to kill Sollozzo and McCluskey, a plan that no one else thinks of (or even likes) at first. He also winds up killing the heads of the other five mafia families in New York, consolidating the Corleone family's control. Along with expanding West and eventually making so much money that he can donate a hundred million dollars to the Vatican in Part III, Michael clearly knows how to gain power and money.

Though it's unclear whether Michael or Tom came up with the idea to bring Frank Pentangeli's brother to the trial in Part II, it was a successful last-ditch effort to save the Corleone family. Michael's decision to kill Hyman Roth when the man is already dying speaks much more to his relentlessness than his smarts. So much could have gone wrong, and Tom understandably argues against it. Also, when Michael tries to make the Corleone family legitimate in Part III, this seems doomed from the start. Overall, however, he's definitely one of the smartest people in the trilogy.

1 Vito Corleone

Played by Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, and Oreste Baldini

Based on several people (including Mario Puzo's own mother), Vito Corleone says that he spent his whole life trying not to be careless. He built the Corleone empire up from nothing, making it one of the strongest mafia families in New York. His gracious manners and soft-spoken demeanor allow him to gain a respected reputation. Though it might have been unwise of him to refuse the drug trade, Sonny's interruption is what makes it much worse.

Though Barzini claims the don was "slipping," Vito was still able to figure out that Don Barzini was behind the attempt on his life all along. He was also able to give Michael enough wisdom to bring the Corleone family to remarkable levels of power. In one of the best quotes from The Godfather, Vito is the one who warns Michael about what turns out to be Tessio's betrayal. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment, however, is his ability to wield so much power while maintaining a strong emotional connection to his family. That takes more than just heart.

