Typically, actors like Marlon Brando, James Caan, and Diane Keaton are some of the most recognizable actors from The Godfather, given that they played some of the best characters in the trilogy. Yet, what cannot be forgotten is that what makes The Godfather one of the best films of all time is the fact that every character is portrayed wonderfully and written with incisive dialogue, making them layered and entertaining. Simply put, it has one of the greatest casts of actors and characters of all time, from Sollozzo (Al Lettieri) to Barzini (Richard Conte).

However, even though actors like Caan and Keaton played major roles in the film, many were smaller stars at the time, not the behemoths we know them as now. One of these actors was Al Pacino, who was relatively unknown at the time. Because of this, coupled with the plethora of colorful characters that Francis Ford Coppola needed actors for, Pacino ended up making less money than Richard Castellano, who played Clemenza, one of the Capos of the Corleone family. This would not continue into the sequels as Pacino's star rose, yet one cannot deny how large of an impact Clemenza has on the trilogy with such a small amount of screen time.

Al Pacino Made $15,000 Less Than Richard Castellano for 'The Godfather'