One of the most iconic and darkest scenes of The Godfather is the attempted murder of Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). The symbolism with the oranges, the tension of Vito spotting the assassins heading towards him, and Fredo’s weeping next to his father all make the scene a shocking display of violence that tears down our god-like perception of Vito. However, a deleted scene could have made the aftermath even better. That is a scene showing Sonny (James Caan) and Vito’s wife, Carmela (Morgana King). Whilst there are understandable reasons for removing this scene, such as keeping the tension of Sonny unaware of Luca Brasi's death, the scene shows us a more competent side to Sonny as he becomes head of the family. Furthermore, it gives Carmela a subtle moment of strength, as she is more prepared for a crisis like this than Sonny, presenting her as a Sicilian wife as she is portrayed in Mario Puzo's book.

‘The Godfather’s Deleted Scene Shows Us the Sicilian Side of Carmela

The scene at first shows us Sonny almost reverting back to being a child after hearing the news on the phone and displays how, whilst she might not be involved, Carmela is well aware of her family’s activities. Whilst Sonny is barely able to tell Carmela that someone hurt Vito, Carmela outright asks if he has been killed. Even though her voice is shaky, she goes to change in case she is allowed to see him, showing how prepared she is for a situation like this. Here, we see a key aspect of Carmela from the books that ties into Kay's (Diane Keaton) arc as Michael's (Al Pacino) choice of wife.

In the book, Carmela is called a "Sicilian wife," meaning that she plays the role expected of her, to be silently aware of her husband's actions without questioning them. The deleted scene shows this knowledge of the world her husband operates in, whereas Kay is presented as a more liberal American woman who will question Michael, and in the book, we see this causes a divide between Kay and Carmela, which this scene would have subtly hinted at as Carmela shows more acceptance of the consequences of Vito's nefarious business.

The Scene Shows Sonny as an Initially Competent Head of the Corleone Family