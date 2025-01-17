The Godfather trilogy is one of the most beloved trilogies of all time for many reasons. Both the films and Mario Puzo's original novel gave what people saw as accurate commentaries on how people viewed America and the government, feeling a loss of justice and of the American dream. Characters such as Michael (Al Pacino) and Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando/Robert De Niro) are considered some of the most iconic ever put on the screen, with Vito being one of the only characters ever to win two Oscars for different actors playing them.

However, perhaps the most significant reason of all is the world that The Godfather introduced us to. Previously, gangsters had never been portrayed like this. They were closer to the lone-wolf noir villains of Harry Lime (Orson Welles) in The Third Man or mentally ill killers like Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) in Psycho. Instead, The Godfather showed us a world where criminals were businesspeople organized, in New York, into the Five Families. These were based on the real Five Families of New York, and the way they interact with each other displays the delicate balance of power that characters like Michael and Vito seek to shift in their favor.

The Corleones Are the Most Powerful Family in New York At the Beginning of 'The Godfather'