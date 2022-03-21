Go behind the scenes on the 50th-anniversary release of one of history's most iconic films.

The Godfather is widely regarded as one of the greatest films in the history of cinema. And with the original film celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Paramount Pictures is releasing a special anniversary edition of the entire trilogy on 4K Ultra HD on March 22. Ahead of the release, Collider has gotten an exclusive look at some of the bonus content available with the 50th Anniversary Collectors Edition and the re-released trilogy. You can now take a look inside the film and behind the scenes with the late, legendary photographer Steve Schapiro who captured several stunning and intimate moments on the set of The Godfather in 1971.

Schapiro passed away earlier this year, but his legacy continues on through the photos he took. He captured many incredible images during his lifetime, including several iconic shots from the Civil Rights movement during the 1960s. In the 1970s, he was hired by Paramount Pictures as their on-set photographer. He would go on to immortalize scenes within movies like The Godfather, Chinatown, and Taxi Driver, as well as exclusive off-camera moments of actors and crew members at work. In the behind-the-scenes featurette, which you can watch below, Schapiro discusses some of his favorite shots from his work on The Godfather.

In the featurette, Schapiro discusses specific aspects of the film that he enjoyed photographing and what stood out to him that made The Godfather so unique and special. From the lighting on set, to capturing the essence of Marlon Brando, there's a reason that The Godfather is remembered as such an esteemed part of cinema history — and Schapiro was able to capture that same energy in his photographs. As the on-set photographer, Schapiro was also able to take pictures of intimate behind-the-scenes moments, having captured shots of Brando playing the piano and getting put into the impressive makeup he would wear to play Vito Corleone.

The restored versions of all three Godfather films will be available as a set as well as in a special 50th Anniversary Collectors Edition that includes a hardcover coffee table book featuring Schapiro's photographs and portrait art prints. New bonus content — including the featurette below — and legacy bonus content will be available on both versions. With the new release, you'll also be able to see restoration comparisons with all three films in their original form.

Get the 4k Ultra HD version and 50th Anniversary Collectors Edition on March 22, and check out the behind-the-scenes video of Steve Schapiro's historic photography below. The Godfather also stars Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, James Caan, Richard S. Castellano, Robert Duvall, John Marley, Al Lettieri, Talia Shire, John Cazale, Gianni Russo, Abe Vigoda, Richard Conte, Sterling Hayden, Al Martino, Lenny Montana, Morgana King, and Rudy Bond.

