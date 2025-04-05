Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather is hailed as one of the greatest gangster films of all time, known for its complex characters, gripping storytelling, and realistic portrayal of organized crime. Despite its authenticity in many areas, Mario Puzo's story takes creative liberties with certain elements of mafia culture to enhance the drama. One of the biggest departures from reality occurs during Michael Corleone’s (Al Pacino) infamous assassination of mob boss Virgil Sollozzo (Al Lettieri) and Captain McCluskey (Sterling Hayden) in the Italian restaurant.

The graphic scene is pivotal—not just for Michael's character development but also for the trajectory of the entire story. According to former mobster Anthony Ruggiano Jr., in a video interview with Insider, many of the events that take place in The Godfather would never happen in the mafia. "It was real Hollywood", Ruggiano Jr. states. While two major details of the shootout were historically inaccurate, they were a necessary storytelling choice that made The Godfather such a giant in the cinematic world.

In 'The Godfather', Michael's Iconic Restaurant Scene Is a Romanticized Take on Real Mob Killings

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Godfather is a masterful piece of cinema and a testament to Hollywood's cultural impact. However, at the end of the day, movies are not documentaries. Coppola's first installment is packed with iconic scenes, but to achieve such perfection comes with building shock and awe. Throughout the bulk of the film, Michael Corleone is resistant to being involved with his family's dangerous business. After his father, Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), is nearly assassinated, he takes a drastic step to protect them.

The restaurant shootout is brilliantly acted and directed, from the tension of Michael retrieving the hidden gun from the restroom to the sudden, violent execution of both men. However, one major aspect of this moment strays from how mob killings were actually carried out. The scene unfolds with a sense of methodical precision that romanticizes every step. In reality, the mafia rarely staged elaborate sit-downs before carrying out a murder.

The real-life approach was usually much simpler. Per Insider, Ruggiano Jr. notes, "The guys would go in and commit the murder and then leave. They wouldn’t be sitting at the table, having a conversation, then shoot the guy." The drawn-out suspense of Michael’s dinner with Sollozzo and McCluskey, along with the time he spends retrieving the gun, makes for a gripping scene, but it’s largely the director's vision. Without the added theatrics, Michael wouldn't have been given the proper build-up and shock value his character arc needed—a creative twist that was absolutely genius.

Michael Corleone Killing a Cop Is an Unrealistic Depiction of the Mob's Unspoken Rule