Just because Marlon Brando is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, screen actors to ever live, it doesn't mean that aspiring performers should emulate his work ethic. Brando may have introduced a new style of performance to audiences that remains the gold standard for many prestigious actors, but he also found new ways to create more headaches for his fellow cast and crew members, especially as he aged. The ultimate paradox of Brando is evident in the production of The Godfather. The film gave Brando a career resurgence, and it provided arguably his crowning achievement as an actor, yet he never found the time to remember his lines while filming.

Marlon Brando's Casting in 'The Godfather' Was a Career Comeback

Believe it or not, casting Marlon Brando for your movie in the early '70s was seen as a risky proposition by studios. The halcyon days of A Streetcar Named Desire, On the Waterfront, and The Fugitive Kind seemed like ancient history. What was once a generational talent who brought an unorthodox style of method acting to Western audiences became a has-been, like Waterfront's Terry Malloy. When filming The Godfather, Francis Ford Coppola fought tooth and nail to get approval for every creative decision, from setting to casting. The role of Don Vito Corleone, the patriarch of a powerful mafia family in New York City, was an enticing role for any actor. The studio, Paramount, led by Robert Evans, opposed the casting of Brando, Coppola's primary choice, due to his rapid decline as a box office-friendly star.

Production of The Godfather, from Coppola's arduous battles with Evans to the lingering threat of the real-life mafia, indicated that everything was going to go awry. But of course, Brando was cast as Don Corleone, and The Godfather became one of the great American films of all time. In particular, Brando's performance is the ultimate triumph. The Don was written as an aging mafia boss nearing the end of his life, but Brando was only 47 at the time of filming. Thanks to impeccable makeup work, creative lighting by renowned cinematographer Gordon Willis, and Brando's innate gravitas, he seamlessly passed like an elderly man. Even with the audience's pre-established relationship with Brando in 1972, Don Corleone quickly became an indelible film character. It's a performance supported by virtuosic embellishments and characteristics. Brando utilizing that distinct voice could've been a disaster, but the performance brought him back to his roots as the soulful, melancholic embodiment of the work of Tennessee Williams.

Marlon Brando Read Cue Cards While Filming 'The Godfather'

Coppola and his co-writer, Mario Puzo, the author of the original novel, are responsible for some of the most iconic lines in film history. Marlon Brando was lucky enough to have his name further etched into history by being the orator of countless quotable lines, notably "I'm going to make him an offer he can't refuse," and "Look how they massacred my boy!" For lines that instantly became memorable, you'd think any actor would have these lines stuck in their head forever. Instead, Brando opted to have cue cards placed in his line of sight on the set of The Godfather. Adapting to the geography of the set, he would find new ways to seamlessly read off his cue cards, which included placing them behind a lamp. Robert Duvall, who played Don Vito's trusted consigliere, Tom Hagen, was an essential advisor in real life, as, in one instance, the cards were placed on Duvall's chest.

Brando's future struggles with laziness and tardiness suggest that his knack for using cue cards to recall lines is an exemplification of his lack of dedication. However, according to the actor, this practice was not deployed out of laziness, but rather, as an exhibition of his specific craft. Brando emerged out of the Stanislavski Method, an approach to performance that favored naturalistic spontaneity rather than practiced recital. For Brando, using cue cards triggered the spontaneous style of free-flowing acting that made him a legend. In the book Somebody: The Reckless Life and Remarkable Career of Marlon Brando, he said that actively searching for what to say is a fundamental aspect of everyday conversation, explaining that, "In ordinary life, people seldom know exactly what they're going to say when they open their mouths and start to express a thought. They're still thinking, and the fact that they are looking for words shows on their faces." This approach allowed Brando to contribute inspired improvisations, such as when he physically and verbally reprimanded Johnny Fontane (Al Martino) for his cowardice.

Marlon Brando Had Lines Fed to Him Via Earpiece During 'Apocalypse Now'

If the making of The Godfather was a series of brushfires, then the making of Apocalypse Now was one giant inferno of chaos. Unflinchingly captured by his wife, Eleanor Coppola, in her documentary, Heart of Darkness, Francis nearly drove himself to complete irreversible despair while filming the ambitious Vietnam War epic. If there weren't enough problems for the director, Brando, who played Colonel Kurtz, the target of Captain Willard's (Martin Sheen) mission into the depths of Cambodia, carried a series of headaches and setbacks. His vision for Kurtz clashed with Coppola's, notably the character's physicality, as Brando's heavy physique compromised Coppola's interpretation of a scrawny AWOL soldier trapped in the woods. Brando would often improvise his lines, which consisted of various rambling tangents.

Considering the frantic surroundings and uninhabitable setting of the film, it should come as no surprise that Brando, once again, refused to memorize his lines. This time, reading cue cards in the dimly lit confines of the jungle was out of the question. He found an even more intuitive way to exploit his spontaneity, as, according to Robert Duvall, who also starred in Apocalypse Now, Coppola fed Brando his lines via electronic earpiece. Duvall shared this anecdote on the Late Show during his promotional tour for The Judge. He also made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he revealed more Brando antics. During the touching scene when Vito sits in the garden with Michael over his abandonment of life as an upstanding citizen, Duvall recalled that Brando was reading his lines from a tree that stood above him.

The artistry behind Marlon Brando's craft is something that can't, and perhaps shouldn't, be replicated by other aspiring actors. Whether Brando's preference for cue cards rather than the tried and true formula of memorization was a strategic choice or a sign of laziness is up for debate, but there is no doubt that it further cemented the distinct persona of the actor. Quirks and eccentricities are packaged with greatness when it comes to Brando.

