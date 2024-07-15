In 1969, Mario Puzo's best-selling novel, The Godfather, took the literary world by storm and changed the public's view of organized crime forever. Shortly after the book's release, it was picked up by Paramount Pictures and adapted into one of the greatest movies of all time, revitalizing the classic gangster genre for a new generation. The Godfather has been regarded as Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece, followed by one of if not the best sequel films in history, The Godfather: Part II. Both the book and the films are exceptional and while it's hard to include everything from the novel into its film adaptation, some things should have stayed true to the original.

When it comes to adapting a novel for the silver screen, adjustments are inevitable and completely justified, but minor details such as Apollonia's pregnancy and the unspeakable story about Luca Brasi should have made the final cut. It's not just the details though. Several significant scenes were altered and while they are magnificent, the original would have shed more light onto the film's characters, such as Kay Adams actually seeking Michael Corleone out after his return to the United States. Even though Coppola and Puzo did a phenomenal job, there are still some questionable changes (even deleted scenes!) that arguably should have made the film.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Carmela Corleone (Morgana King) is a supporting player in the films, but the book gives more detail and depth to her character as a mother as well as a wife to a powerful man and one of the greatest movie mob bosses, Vito Corleone. In The Godfather: Part II, audiences learn about the authentic devotion between Carmela and Vito Corleone, which is shown with minor gestures, notably Vito bringing his wife a pear. It's clear that Vito and Carmela have a solid and loving marriage, but in the first film, there is one particular deleted scene that would have brought more to King's character.

In the book, Sonny Corleone is tasked with telling his mother about his father being gunned down in the street. While most would have a tearful and shocked reaction, Carmela is calm and quietly asks if her husband is dead, not wanting her son to sugarcoat the circumstances. The exchange between the mother and son is played out in a deleted scene from the first film, and it is a shame that it had to be cut. The brief, but insightful scene sheds new light on Carmela as the matriarch of the Corleone family and also proves there is much more to her than what meets the eye.

12 Forbidden Story about Luca Brasi

Image via Paramount Pictures

At the beginning of The Godfather, Kay Adams (Diane Keaton) asks Michael (Al Pacino) about Luca Brasi (Lenny Montana), who is sitting alone in the corner rehearsing what he is going to say to the Don. Michael tells her about the large man as well as a story about how he helped get Johnny Fontane out of a contract. The story paints Brasi in a violent, loyal light, but in Puzo's novel, there is one story that everyone, including Vito and Tom Hagen, refuses to tell Michael, which demonstrates how cold and cruel Brasi truly was. In the novel, when Michael is hiding out in Sicily, he meets an old woman named Filomena who knows his father as well as Brasi.

Michael asks her to tell him the forbidden story and soon regrets asking. When Filomena lived in New York City, she worked as a midwife in an Italian neighborhood. One night, Brasi was at her doorstep asking her to help a woman currently in labor. She realized the young woman was Brasi's girlfriend who was pregnant with his child. After the baby is born, Brasi does the unthinkable and forces Filomena at gunpoint to throw the baby in the furnace. With her life on the line and shaken with fear, Filomena did as she was instructed. Shortly after, Brasi murdered his girlfriend. While this is a horrific detail, it would have added not only more insight to Brasi, but also to the character's fearsome, violent reputation.

10 Michael Corleone and Kay Adams' Reunion

Image via Paramount Pictures

After being home for several years and the murder of his first wife, Michael abruptly tracks down Kay and tries to rekindle their relationship, hoping she will marry him. Michael's surprise visit gives off the impression that he is just looking for a wife and that it doesn't matter that it's Kay who he marries, he just wants a wife in general. While there's no doubt that he still had feelings for Kay, it is a bit off-putting to have him come back into her life years later, assuming she is still available and unaware of Michael's previous marriage.

Puzo plays it out much better in the book, as it is Kay who seeks out Michael who is actually surprised to see her. During one of her phone calls with Carmela, she learns that Michael has been home for six months and is invited over to see Carmela. While the two women are sitting at the table, Michael arrives home and is caught off guard by Kay's presence. The two immediately pick up where they left off. Michael admits he didn't reach out because he thought she had found someone else or wouldn't still be interested in him after the whole Sollozzo and McClusky business. The book's version is more plausible with a bit more of a realistic touch. It also puts a more positive and considerate light on Michael regarding Kay than in the film's version.

9 Jack Woltz and the Young Starlet

Image via Paramount Pictures

When Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall) informs Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) that Jack Woltz (John Marley) refuses to give Johnny Fontaine (Al Martino) the movie part, he sends him a gruesome response that quickly changes the producer's tune. Some may have felt the horse's head in the bed was a bit excessive, but there is more to Woltz and his character that makes Vito's choice completely understandable.

In a deleted scene, before Hagen leaves, he sees a young woman standing at the top of the staircase in Woltz's home disheveled and dazed. She is quickly ushered back into a room by an unknown woman. In Puzo's novel, Hagen sees a young girl stumbling out of Woltz's home with her mother intoxicated and her makeup smeared. It's obvious that Woltz had inappropriate relations with the obviously underage girl, which only adds to Vito's absolute disdain for the producer. This minor but crucial detail should have been included mainly because it shed light on Woltz's true, degenerate nature as well as why Vito chose to punish him with his prized stud.

8 Apollonia's Pregnancy

Image via Paramount Pictures

While hiding in Sicily, Michael is hit by a thunderbolt and falls head over heels for a local girl, Apollonia (Simonetta Stefanelli), who is strikingly beautiful and the ideal wife. Shortly after meeting, Michael courts Apollonia in Sicilian tradition, and the two eventually marry in a small ceremony. The newlyweds are happy to be together and start their lives together, but sadly, their bliss is cut short when Apollonia is accidentally killed in a car bombing that was intended for her husband.

In the book, it is revealed that Apollonia is pregnant before her death, which is obviously not mentioned in the movies. Perhaps the detail would have been too tragic for audiences at the time, but whatever the reason why it was left out, it still would have added to Michael's transformation. It's one thing to lose someone in such a twist of fate, but to also lose your unborn child would have a devastating impact on anyone, so it's interesting why this detail wasn't included, since it would have only added another layer to the character's arc.

7 Santino Corleone and the First War

Image via Paramount Pictures

Santino "Sonny" Corleone (James Caan) is the oldest Corleone son with a violent streak as well as a reputation for easily losing his temper. For those who haven't read the book, Sonny is much more experienced in warfare than he is given credit for and, while he does have his frequent moments of flying off the handle, he is capable of keeping his cool and being tactful at a crucial time. After Sonny tells his mother about his father in the deleted scene, he calmly goes to his father's study, removes a black book from a wall safe, and carefully begins to dial, giving the impression that he has been through this before.

In the book, it's revealed that Vito was injured during the first war between the Five Families, forcing Sonny to step up as acting boss of the family. While he did have experienced men in his corner, Sonny was still successful and proved his worth to be his father's successor. Most people assume Sonny was chosen because he is the oldest son, but considering his impressive efforts in the first war, he genuinely earned his place to become the next head of the family. Sonny is much more of a complex character than the movie depicts and while it's understandable that Coppola and Puzo couldn't include EVERYTHING, it's baffling why they didn't add at least some of Sonny's history, which would have made the character more than just a loose cannon with a reputation for bloodshed.

5 Al Neri's Backstory

Image via Paramount Pictures

Al Neri (Richard Bright) is easily one of the trilogy's most underrated characters. The movies mention little to nothing about Michael's Luca Brasi, who is usually standing in the shadows observing and listening, which is what makes him such a vital asset. While audiences are aware that Neri is an enforcer who whacks several people, they never get to see him in physical combat, which is simply a sight to see. In a deleted scene from The Godfather: Part II, Neri visits a packed casino and, without hesitation, roughs the owner up until he agrees to his terms. Despite his stoic, calculated demeanor, Neri is known for his fierce temper and physical strength.

In the book, Neri used to be a police officer (hence his uniform at the end of the first film) who used to bend the rules a bit. While on duty, Neri responds to a report of a woman and her 12-year-old daughter being cut up in an apartment. The offender is well known to Neri and, after dealing with him on several occasions, this incident is the last straw. Neri beats the man to death with his flashlight and is charged with manslaughter. When Vito Corleone becomes aware of him through Peter Clemenza, he offers his assistance. Eventually, Michael offers to get Neri a job in Nevada and clear his record, but, considering everything he and his father had done for him, Neri decides that he wants to work specifically for Michael. Even though Neri is intended to be an enigma, his backstory reveals the reason for his unwavering loyalty to Michael and the Corleone family.

4 Vito Corleone Killing Don Cicci's Men

Image via Paramount Pictures

In The Godfather: Part II, Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) and his family travel to Sicily, where he and several other men pay a visit to Don Francesco Ciccio (Giuseppe Sillato), who is responsible for murdering Vito's family. The elderly Ciccio does not recognize Vito, and before he can process Vito's true identity, he is mercilessly gutted before Vito and his men flee his home. It's not surprising that Vito sought out Ciccio, but in a deleted scene from the film, he pays more than Don Ciccio an unexpected visit.

Vito tracks down several of Ciccio's men who either had a hand in killing his family or searched for him as a boy to be murdered by their boss. He finds his first target sleeping on a hot, humid afternoon and brutally slashes the man to death. The second victim is found in his boat floating alone on the water and after Vito confirms the man's identity, he beats him to death with an oar. This is one scene that should have never been cut. Vito is not a man who resorts to violence lightly, and to see him kill Ciccio and go the extra mile to kill his men shows that when he does choose violence, he is absolutely ruthless.

2 Genco Abbandando

Image via Paramount Pictures

Audiences first meet Genco Abbandando (Frank Sivero) in The Godfather: Part II when he and Vito are young men just coming up in the world. Aside from the sequel and Sonny briefly mentioning he was his father's former conslierge, there isn't that much information about Vito's right-hand man. While the book goes into more detail, there is a deleted scene from the first film where Vito and his family go to visit Abbandando, who is dying of cancer in the hospital after Connie's wedding. The moment is somber and short, but it provides an element of empathy to Vito.

As Vito leans down beside Abbandando's bedside, he begs Vito to help him escape death, admitting that he is afraid to die. Vito tells him he can do no such thing, but instead, he tries to comfort his friend with soothing words and stays by his side until the end. Vito who is one of the greatest mob bosses, typically refrains from showing his emotions, but at certain times, he is not heartless and even reveals his empathetic side, which is what essentially makes him such an endearing and trustworthy friend. It's disappointing that this particular scene had to be cut. Not only does it provide more information about Abbandando, but it also gives a rare glimpse into Vito's softer side as well as his utmost devotion to his friends.

1 Michael Corleone Finding Fabrizio

Image via Paramount Pictures

Shortly after Michael marries Apollonia in Sicily, he's betrayed by one of his bodyguards, Fabrizio (Angelo Infanti), who secretly plants a bomb in the car intended for Michael, but sadly, Apollonia starts the car and is killed instantly. The movies never provide any more information about Fabrizio's betrayal or what became of him, but a deleted scene from The Godfather: Part II provides the missing pieces to the puzzle. The deleted scene reveals that Michael has never stopped searching for Fabrizio and, after years of looking for him, Neri manages to find him in New York running his own pizza parlor.

In exchange for Fabrizio's help in killing Michael, the Barzini family offered to sponsor him for American citizenship, which Fabrizio makes clear in the first movie that he wants to go to the States. The scene shifts to Fabrizio in his pizza place closing up alone. After he locks up, he gets into his car, which suddenly explodes. There is another version that involves Michael confronting and shooting Fabrizio himself. In the book, Michael sends a man to execute him. It's hard to figure out why none of these scenarios made it into the sequel. It not only reveals Michael's undying love for Apollonia, but it also correlates with his father's act of revenge, adding another similarity shared between the father and son.

