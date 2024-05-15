Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather changed the formula of the traditional gangster genre and is considered by many as one of the greatest films of all time. It led to an equally and perhaps more favorable sequel, The Godfather: Part II, which follows Al Pacino's character, Michael Corleone, and his rise to power as head of the Corleone family; meanwhile, flashbacks show a young Vito Corleone, played by Robert De Niro, building his family dynasty. Despite not holding a candle to the first two films, the third movie concludes Michael's reign, and even though some fans wish it never existed, it still has some minor value to the iconic trilogy.

Based on the best-selling novels by Mario Puzo, all three Godfather films feature intriguing and well-developed characters, including Sonny Corleone (James Caan) and Hyman Roth (Lee Strasberg). Still, supporting characters like Connie Corleone (Talia Shire) and Michael's Sicilian bodyguard and friend, Caló (Franco Citti), are highly underrated and overlooked by many fans of the franchise. These are the most underrated characters from The Godfather trilogy, proving that this ruthless and riveting saga is populated by some of the cinema's most compelling figures.

10 Don Osvaldo Altobello

Played by Eli Wallach

The Godfather: Part III doesn't compare to the first two films, but it does have some redeeming qualities, such as the legendary star, Eli Wallach, who plays the main antagonist, Don Osvaldo "Ozzie" Altobello. A close ally of the Corleone family, Altobello is even Connie Corleone's (Talia Shire) godfather, earning him a sacred spot in the clan. Unfortunately, Altobello takes advantage of this honor and tries to use the Corleone family's trust to throw suspicion off of his true intentions.

Michael eventually catches on to Altobello's hidden agenda and gives him a taste of his own medicine with the help of his little sister. Similar to the first film, Altobello is tactical in using Joey Zasa (Joe Mantegna) as his frontman to elude any suspicion. Altobello's cheerful, frail demeanor fades as Michael uncovers his plot. Wallach's legacy as a Western actor and influential figure in the industry and his convincing portrayal of the character's backstabbing nature earn Altobello a spot as one of the most underrated characters in The Godfather trilogy.

9 Vincent Mannucci

Played by Andy Garcia

In The Godfather: Part III, Andy Garcia gives one of his best performances as Vincent Mannucci, the illegitimate son of Michael's oldest brother, Sonny, who is very much like his late father. Aside from having Sonny's hot-headed temper and womanizing ways, Vincent shares similar characteristics to Michael's middle brother, Fredo (John Cazale). Vincent doesn't always know how to read the room and has his fair share of vices, but he is also sensitive and has an empathetic side.

Garcia's character is another one of the few positive qualities of the third film. As Michael tries to legitimize the family, he soon realizes he needs someone like Vincent, who is willing to resort to violence and bloodshed to protect the Corleone family. While Vincent has his flaws, he understands that no matter what Michael does, there's no escaping their family's past and those who want to destroy them. Although impulsive, Vincent learns from Uncle Michael and Aunt Connie and becomes more grounded, maturing into the next head of the Corleone family. Mannucci's symbolical similarities to his father and uncle, plus his growth into becoming the future of the family, establishes him as one of the most underrated characters in the film franchise.

8 Kay Adams

Played by Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton's Kay Adams is one of few who appears in all three Godfather films, playing a significant role in Michael's rise and fall. Before Michael became head of the family, Vito approved Michael's relationship and future marriage with Kay mainly because he felt it would establish his image as an upstanding American citizen. When men try to kill Vito in the first film, Michael and Kay's relationship is put on indefinite hold. Despite a lack of communication and information, Kay shows her undying devotion to Michael by relentlessly trying to contact him while he's hiding in Sicily.

Kay does her best to believe her husband and his promises of legitimizing the family, but after a hit on Michael almost kills the family, she makes the difficult choice to leave him. Some would say Kay should have known what she was getting into, while others understand that she genuinely loved Michael and held out hope that things would change. Despite their messy end, Kay admits to Michael that she has and will always love him in The Godfather: Part III. Kay is a reminder of who Michael could have been and the life he may have had if things had turned out differently. Alas, she and the incredible Diane Keaton hardly ever get the recognition they deserve for their contributions to the saga.

7 Don Tommasino

Played by Corrado Gaipa

Don Tommasino, played by Corrado Gaipa, goes way back with the Corleone family and was Vito's trusted Sicilian friend who helped him take out his revenge against Don Cicco (Guiseppe Sillato). The incident leaves Tommasino permanently injured after being shot in the leg, but his lifelong loyalty to the Corleones never wavers. Tommasino's loyalty extends to Vito's youngest son, Michael, who, after executing Captain Mclusky and Virgil "The Turk" Sollozzo, hides out in Sicily under Tommasino's protection.

Throughout Michael's stay in Sicily, Tommasino watches out for him like a son. Although Tommasino has no stake in the war against the Corleones and the other five families in New York, he still puts his life on the line for Michael, knowing that Vito would do the same for him. The unbreakable bond and honor Tommasino shows to his longtime friend is a rare commodity and the sole reason why he is one of the most underrated characters in the franchise.

6 Caló

Played by Franco Citti

Caló (Franco Citti), one of Michael's bodyguards in Sicily, becomes his trusted friend, much like Vito and Tommasino. Michael's other bodyguard, Fabrizio (Angelo Infanti), is easily persuaded to betray him, and in a deleted scene from the second film, it is revealed that he was approached by the Barzini family to take out Michael in exchange for American citizenship. Caló was just as close to Michael as Fabrizio was and would have never betrayed Michael or his boss, Don Tommasino.

In an additional deleted scene, Fabrizio tries to find out who Michael is and why he's hiding out in Sicily. His questions are halted by Caló, who essentially tells him it's none of their business, showcasing another moment of Caló's loyalty and abiding by the laws of the Cosa Nostra. In The Godfather: Part III, Caló knowingly goes on a suicide mission as part of Michael's plan to kill those who have plotted against him. This action speaks volumes of Caló's unwavering loyalty and friendship to Michael. Caló's significant contributions to ensuring Michael's reign often go unnoticed, but he is a crucial part of the rising mafioso's success.

5 Genco Abbandando

Played by Frank Sivero

Genco Abbandando (Frank Sivero) has a minimal part in the trilogy, and some fans may not realize how vital he was in Vito's initial rise to power and immense success. Audiences first meet Abbandando in The Godfather: Part II, as his father owns a local grocery store where Vito works. Vito is like a son to the Abbandandos, and Vito never forgets the kindness and respect they show him through the years.

After Vito kills Don Fannucci, he names the olive oil company after Genco, who becomes Vito's longtime and trusted consigliere and a key played in Vito's victory during the first mob war. In a deleted scene from the first movie, Vito and his family visit Abbandando at the hospital where he is dying. When Abbandando begs Vito to save him from death, Vito gently consoles his friend and stays by his bedside. Unfortunately, the movies didn't shed more light on the friendship between Vito and Abbandando, but even the minor moments they shared on the silver screen make him one of the most underrated characters in The Godfather trilogy.

4 Frank Pentangeli

Played by Michael V. Gazzo

Longtime friend and Corleone capo Frank "Five Fingers" Pentangeli (Michael V. Gazzo) debuts in the second film, where he asks Michael's permission to take out the Rosato Brothers in New York. Michael refuses, apparently showing more loyalty to Hyman Roth (Lee Strasberg) than to his own family. However, Pentangeli still respects the Godfather's decision and leaves him with some words of advice that eventually ring true about Michael's newest business partner. Pentangeli is essentially a surrogate father figure to Michael and tries to teach him like Vito would have wanted him to instead of insulting or disobeying him.

When Pentangeli believes Michael took a hit on him, he fears for his life and becomes a government informant. Once he realizes Roth was behind the attack, he refuses to rat on Michael. Flipping is basically the worst thing anyone in the mob can do, and while many would think Michael would have him whacked, the situation isn't that black and white. Pentangeli back peddles his original statement, and after a visit from Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall), he takes his life for Michael and his family, who will be taken care of after he's gone. Pentangeli's only major mistake is believing that Michael would betray him. Still, even when though turns state's witness, he sacrifices his life to set things right, making him one of the all-time most underrated characters in the trilogy.

3 Carmela Corleone

Played by Morgana King

Morgana King plays the matriarch of the Corleone family, Carmela Corleone. The epitome of a devoted Sicilian wife, she may not agree with her husband's line of work but still supports him, understanding his actions were the only way to provide for their family. While she doesn't speak against her husband, she isn't afraid to tell her children how it is, especially her youngest, Connie, whom she scolds for not spending enough time with her children in The Godfather: Part II. Much like her husband, Carmela firmly believes in the importance of family, putting them before herself.

Unlike Kay, Carmela accepts her husband's association with organized crime. Throughout their marriage, she has her fair share of experience with the dangers that come with it. In a deleted scene from The Godfather, Sonny informs his mother about Vito being shot, and instead of having a dramatic outburst or bursting into tears, she calmly asks her son if he is dead. Carmela fully acknowledges the dangers that come with her husband's business matters, refusing to let her emotions get the best of her as she knows she must remain strong for her family. While she may not be as outspoken or assertive as most modern American women like Kay, Carmela is the unsung hero of the Corleone family and one of the most underrated characters in The Godfather.

2 Connie Corleone

Played by Talia Shire

The youngest Corleone child, Connie (Talia Shire), doesn't start as a very likable character in the first film, coming off as a spoiled, immature young woman stuck in an abusive marriage. After her husband's death, Connie struggles to fill a void in her life with a string of men, trying to run away from her turbulent past. By the middle of the second film, she realizes the errors of her ways and turns an enlightening corner. When Carmela passes away, audiences witness Connie adopting some of her mother's ways by trying to mend the relationship between her brothers, Michael and Fredo, and keep the family together.

By the third movie, Connie has fully transitioned into Michael's close confidant. She encourages him to take Vincent under his wing and accept his offer of protection, which eventually proves very useful. Connie establishes an admirable sense of independence and self-confidence that would have even impressed her father. Despite starting as a bit of a brat who only had herself to blame for the series of hardships and drama, Connie Corleone becomes a vital staple in her family and even has a bit of a fight left in her that reflects Michael's initial mindset, making her one of the most underrated characters in the whole trilogy.

1 Al Neri

Played by Richard Bright