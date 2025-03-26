Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather redefined the essential gangster film, giving cinematic life to Mario Puzo's best-selling novel and delivering one of the greatest films of all time. With two additional films in the franchise, The Godfather movies continue to reign as the definitive contribution to the film genre and are universally recognized for its master storytelling, exceptional performances, and setting the standard for the modern mobster movie.

Through the years, fans have dissected Coppola's work, conversing over details and symbolism that have heightened the impact of the classic films. One of these major elements revolves around the presence of oranges, which can be seen at vital moments in all three films. While Coppola has admitted that he initially used the bright-colored fruits to contrast the dark lighting of certain scenes, there's no denying that seeing an orange is a clear indicator that something significant to the story is about to unfold.

10 Meeting with the Partners in Cuba

'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In The Godfather: Part II, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) travels to Cuba where he meets with Hyman Roth (Lee Strasberg) and others who are involved in Roth's investments under the Batista government. The table is lined in the middle with bowls of fruit which contain oranges. At this point, Michael has not officially agreed to the partnership with Roth and, shortly after the meeting, Michael witnesses an incident involving a group of Cuban rebels and officers which makes him reconsider the business venture.

Prior to the meeting, Michael had led Roth to believe that he was going to invest and had given no hint that he knew he had tried to have him killed. Once they are back at Roth's place after the meeting, Michael expresses his opposing opinions to Roth for the first time, which leads to a clashing discussion between them. After their disagreement, their relationship never recovers and things take a downward turn when not only does the government fall to the rebels, but Michael finally discovers that his brother, Fredo (John Cazale), is the one who betrayed him.