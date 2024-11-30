Francis Ford Coppola's timeless classic, The Godfather, has been regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time and is credited for revitalizing the gangster genre. Based on Mario Puzo's best-selling novel, The Godfather is a unique gangster film that essentially goes beyond the Cosa Nostra, uncovering a genuine tone of family and honor that brings a sense of honesty and integrity, altering moviegoers' perception of the traditional mobster.

While Puzo and Coppola created a story that continues to be universally beloved today, The Godfather would not have been as successful as it was if it weren't for the array of remarkable performances by a stellar cast. Out of all the exceptional performances, including Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone, and Diane Keaton as Kay Adams, these are easily the ten best performances from Coppola's cinematic masterpiece.

The Godfather Release Date March 24, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Diane Keaton , James Caan , Al Pacino , Robert Duvall Runtime 175 minutes

10 Abe Vigoda

Salvatore "Sal" Tessio

Image via Paramount Pictures

Abe Vigoda takes on the role as one of Vito Corleone's oldest and most trusted friends, Salvatore Tessio, who, along with Peter Clemenza, rose to power with Vito and eventually became caporegimes of their own families. Tessio is known for his strategic intelligence and being more ruthless compared to the other Corleone capos.

Vigoda's performance is considered to be one of the film's best and most memorable, not only because he ends up betraying Michael Corleone in the end, but because his gentle, soft persona effectively conceals his cold and calculating nature. Vigoda delivers a sentimental, unassuming character through his genuine charm and subtle, but stern demeanor, which solidifies his ranking for giving one of the film's best performances.

9 Diane Keaton

Kay Adams

Image via Paramount Pictures

Diane Keaton's character, Kay Adams, is an outsider looking in on the Corleone family and even though she doesn't have a major part in the first film, she serves as a symbol of what Michael's life could have been like if circumstances had been different. Adams comes from a well-to-do Protestant family who Vito believes will help Michael achieve an all-American public image, bettering his chances of gaining a legitimate position of power.

Keaton conveys her character's kind and sentimental personality with extraordinary grace and is visually a beacon of light in rather dark times. Her most famous scene is at the end, as she watches the door close on her husband after a few men enter his office. Without uttering a word, Keaton's facial expression speaks volumes of Kay's complete devastation and realization of who her husband has become, leaving audiences with an ominous emotion that lingers long after the end credits.

8 Al Lettieri

Virgil "The Turk" Sollozzo

Image via Paramount Pictures

Al Letteri gives a stunning performance as the ambitious Virgil "The Turk" Sollozzo, who essentially symbolizes the new generation of gangsters and is a major catalyst in the film. Described as a narcotics man, Sollozzo tries to persuade Vito to extend his political connections to him in exchange for a piece of his business. Despite the generous offer, Vito respectfully declines, explaining that Sollozzo is in a dangerous business which he and his prominent connections do not wish to be associated with.

Letteri adds a touch of charming charisma to the hard-hitting Sollozzo, who clearly doesn't take no for an answer as he eventually retaliates against Vito and the Corleone family. Between his sharp, finely tailored suits and unsettling poker face, Letteri brilliantly conveys Sollozzo as a legitimate man of business who is secretly more conniving than he initially lets on, hoping to earn his opponents' trust through his clever facade.

7 Richard S. Castellano

Peter Clemenza

Image via Paramount Pictures

Many remember Richard S. Castellano's character, Peter Clemenza, for his iconic Godfather quote, "Take the gun, leave the cannoli," which was partially ad-libbed by Castellano. Clemenza initially met Vito when they were young and small-time hoodlums, becoming a close friend of the Corleone family and also Sonny's godfather. While Vito genuinely loves and cares for his children, Clemenza has a cheeky sense of humor and softer reproach, which deems him to be almost a second father to Vito's sons. Some may underestimate Clemenza, but when it comes to business matters, he is straightforward and cutthroat.

Castellano gives a vividly authentic performance as the lovable Fat Clemenza, conveying the character as both a tough, no-nonsense mafioso and a source of slight comic relief throughout the film, ("I love you with all my heart, if I never see you again, I'm gonna die.") The actor expertly utilizes Clemenza's carefree outlook on the world as well as the character's casual, nonchalant demeanor, making Castellano's performance one of the film's most memorable.

6 Talia Shire

Connie Corleone

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Godfather opens with the wedding celebration of Vito's only daughter, Connie, played by Talia Shire, who gives an emotionally intense and powerful performance. Connie is a warm and considerate person who simply wants to love and be loved in return, but is dealt an abusive husband who helps to orchestrate her brother's murder and risks the safety of their unborn child by severely beating her. She is very much like her mother, submissive and obedient, but unlike her mother, she is married to a man who tears her down on a regular basis, both physically and mentally.

Shire's performance is incredibly moving and heartfelt, perfectly conveying her character as Vito's little princess who is not prepared for her life outside the comforts of her loving home. Despite having a minor role, Shire takes advantage of every minute of her screen time, utilizing her skill and craft. Even when she has no lines, Shire speaks through her beaming glow of a smile and uncontrollable, hysterical tears, which resonate more with audiences than any words could ever achieve.

5 John Cazale

Fredo Corleone

Image via Paramount Pictures

John Cazale stars in The Godfather as the black sheep of the Corleone family, Fredo, who lacks a level of maturity and is deemed to be unqualified to take over the family business by his father. Despite his childish antics and vulnerability, Fredo does have a knack for entertaining and running the social aspects of the business, but his pride and misplaced ego sometimes puts him on thin ice.

Cazale was a profound actor who unfortunately passed away in 1978 at the age of 42 from lung cancer. The actor provides his character with an uninhibited emotional depth that is rare for a gangster film, portraying Fredo's with a genuine honesty surrounding his lack of self-confidence and wounded pride, leaving a hauntingly empathetic impression on audiences. Despite his short career, Cazale starred in several films that are ranked as some of the best movies of all time, but his performance as Fredo Corleone is remembered by many as his absolute finest work.

4 James Caan

Santino "Sonny" Corleone

Image via Paramount Pictures

James Caan as the hot-headed Santino "Sonny" Corleone is an absolute triumph of a performance, and without a doubt, makes Sonny one of the best main characters in the entire film franchise. Sonny is the oldest child and next in line to take over as head of the family, but his impulsivity and reputable temper are his most destructive flaws and inevitably lead to his demise. In Puzo's book, Sonny is portrayed as more of a leader who had proven himself to his father during the first mafia war. While the film conveys him as an out-of-control wiseguy, Sonny does have the ability to be tactful and adopt a rational mindset.

Caan's Oscar-nominated performance as Sonny is explosive and simply a sight to behold. The actor tactfully softens his character's hard and violent exterior with sarcasm and wit, creating a likable character without diminishing his strong, masculine stance. Even though Sonny is designed to appear as an intimidating gangster, Caan still slips in the occasional sentiment and telling glance that humanizes the character, making his performance one of the best and most versatile.

3 Robert Duvall

Tom Hagen

Image via Paramount Pictures

Robert Duvall gives an Oscar-nominated performance as Tom Hagen, who is one of the most interesting characters in the film and serves as the attorney for the Corleone family as well as consigliere for a brief period. When Hagen was a boy, his parents died, leaving him all alone, but one day, Sonny found him wandering the streets and took him home. Vito and his wife, Carmela, adopted Hagen, raising him as one of their own and supporting him like the rest of their children. Hagen knows and values his place and does exactly what he is told without question. He is incredibly loyal to his surrogate family, especially Vito, who he admires with great adoration.

Duvall gives a unique performance as the enigmatic Hagen, who is a man of few but insightful words and becomes a crucial asset for the Corleone family. The actor conveys his character with modesty and poise that makes audiences wonder what his next move or thought is going to be, never revealing a single hint or tell. Duvall brings a sense of ease and normality to the film's overall tone, essentially humanizing the more nefarious aspects of other characters with his genuine, honest nature.

2 Al Pacino

Michael Corleone

Image via Paramount Pictures

Al Pacino stars as the youngest Corleone son and war hero, Michael, who Vito initially wanted to follow a legitimate path in life, but due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael steps up and eventually becomes his father's successor as the head of the Corleone family. Out of all the other Corleone children, Michael is the most like his father, having inherited his savvy negotiation skills and mindful tact, which allows Michael to always be two steps ahead of his opponents.

Pacino's performance earned the actor an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and is one of the most compelling character transformations of all time. During the casting of the movie, Puzo insisted on casting Pacino as Michael, but due to his short stature, the head of Paramount, Robert Evans, wasn't onboard and insisted that his leading men had to be a certain height, but once he saw his screen test, Pacino's lack of height was compensated by his larger-than-life presence. Pacino portrays Michael Corleone with a spellbinding complexity and an ultimate command of the audience's undivided attention, making his performance both fascinating and captivating.

1 Marlon Brando

Don Vito Corleone

Image via Paramount Pictures

Marlon Brando's performance as Don Vito Corleone was an innovative performance that dazzled audiences and also marked the legendary actor's comeback to the silver screen. Early on, Vito Corleone endured immense hardship, but through hard work and humility, he managed to establish himself as one of the most powerful and highly respected people in the country. Many people come to Vito for help and if he agrees to do them a favor, he requires them to return the gesture, but unlike other gangsters, he doesn't ask them to do anything that would put them in harms way.

Brando was a renowned method actor who went above and beyond to prepare for his roles. Brando was another actor who Puzo originally had in mind for the role of Vito and even sent the actor a copy of his book. After reading the novel, Brando not only agreed to the role, but also envisioned Vito's now-iconic look and voice, making his performance a bona fide work of cinematic art. Despite starring in some of the best films of Hollywood's Golden Age, Brando's monumental role as the patriarch of the Corleone family by far reigns as one of his most celebrated performances, as well as one of the greatest on-screen performances in movie history.

