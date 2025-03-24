The Godfather is the greatest gangster movie ever made, and it's probably going to stay that way. Film fans love it for too many reasons to count, even over 50 years after its initial release, but its quotability is certainly a highlight. Famous lines range pretty widely in tone, from Clemenza (Richard Castellano) explaining how to cook a tomato sauce to Don Corleone (Marlon Brando) saying he'll make someone an offer he can't refuse. Some of the most famous lines in The Godfather can be very amusing but not exactly the most intense or insightful. Compare that to the more dramatic dialogue, which carries so much weight that they've been cemented as some of the most well-known quotes in Hollywood history.

The most profound quotes in this New Hollywood masterpiece aren't the lightweight ones, as good as they are. For example: "Leave the gun, take the cannolis" didn't make the cut. Also, the quotes below aren't necessarily tokens of wisdom that can be plucked out of context and immediately understood by people who haven't even seen the movie. Rather, The Godfather's most profound lines work together with the film's overall vision and execution to create deep and emotionally powerful moments of clarity regarding the film's character arcs and themes.