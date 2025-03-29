1972's The Godfather and its sequel in 1974 are two of the few perfect films in cinema history. A great adaptation of Mario Puzo's original novel and a fantastic exploration of the wider world and larger thematic concepts, and much of that is down to the casting. Every actor gives a wonderful performance in their role, both embracing the written characters and adding their own insights. Perhaps the most famous example of this is how Marlon Brando made his own decision to stuff his cheeks with cotton for his interpretation of Vito Corleone. However, one casting possibility almost changed everything, and it would have ruined The Godfather: Part II as well as prevented a fascinating bit of Academy Awards history. Somehow, despite it seeming impossible to think of another actor now, Robert De Niro was almost not in Part II because he came close to playing a rather minor role in the 1972 film.

Robert De Niro Almost Played the Deceitful Paulie in 'The Godfather'

During a Q&A at the New York premiere of Megalopolis, via Indie Wire, director Francis Ford Coppola explained that De Niro gave an "unforgettable audition for Sonny Corleone." As we know, the part would end up going to James Caan, who gives a brilliant performance as the tough and hot-tempered eldest son of Vito. Because of this, Coppola explained on his YouTube channel, alongside a clip of De Niro's audition, the actor was offered the part of Paulie (Johnny Martino), the soldier who betrayed the Corleone family. By calling in sick the day he was supposed to guard Vito Corleone, the don was left open to the assassination attempt in the infamous orange scene.

At the time, while De Niro had played significant roles in Mean Streets and Greetings, this size of role could have been something he may have taken as his career developed. Instead, he took a much larger role in the crime comedy, The Gang Who Couldn't Shoot Straight. While this film is not one that will be remembered in De Niro's filmography, only currently sitting at 20% on Rotten Tomatoes, it did leave him open to the opportunity to play what would be one of the greatest roles of his career.

Thankfully, De Niro Would Go on to Play a Young Vito Corleone in 'The Godfather Part II'