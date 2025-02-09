Many would argue that The Godfather is simply a plethora of great scenes that perfectly culminate in one narrative, hence why it is considered one of, if not the, greatest film of all time. The presence of actors like Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, and James Caan resonates powerfully off the screen, with every action having a weight and significance for the audience to digest. However, one of the best scenes in The Godfather doesn’t even include the big hitters like Michael or Vito Corleone, yet sees their presence loom over everything. This is the scene where, after it is revealed that Tessio betrayed Michael—as Vito predicted someone would—hitmen snag Tessio (Abe Vigoda). The set-up and execution of the scene effectively communicate the power and threat that Michael and Vito present and explore some of the core themes of The Godfather surrounding a changing of the guard. Yet, as with every adaptation, the novel gives us extra details on what happened to Tessio after the scene and further displays Michael's strategic brilliance.

Tessio Is Shot and Dumped In Barzini’s Territory After Betraying Michael in ‘The Godfather'

During Vito Corleone's funeral, Tessio approaches Michael and offers to host negotiations with Barzini (Richard Conte) on his territory for Michael's protection, just as Vito predicted the traitor would reveal themselves. This is what leads to the scene where Tessio is told Michael won't be joining them, with Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall) also backing out of going, confirming to Tessio that he has been discovered. Without showing us any violence, the scene communicates an ominous tone. The moment he and Tom silently acknowledge what is happening is a brilliant show of acting, as we feel the silent finality of Tessio's fate that can no longer be prevented. Yet what specifically happens to Tessio after he is taken away is just as fascinating.

In Mario Puzo's original novel, it is revealed that Tessio was driven to his club, and he and his bodyguards were executed there, with Tessio’s own protégé pulling the trigger as Al Neri (Richard Bright) watched out. Afterwards, his body is dumped in Barzini’s territory to justify the hit on Barzini. Tessio’s death, both what we see and what we know, tells us so much about the world in which these men operate and how Michael is two steps ahead of everyone around him. The calculated use of Tessio's death personifies the line that this is "business, not personal," as he doesn't humiliate Tessio but maximizes his advantage from the situation.

Tessio’s Resignation to Death Contrasts Carlo’s Pathetic Resistance During His Assassination