Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather is considered to be one of the all-time greatest movies that essentially redefined the gangster genre from centering around crime and corruption to a revealing story about family, honor, and respect. Based on Mario Puzo's best-selling novel by the same name, the film led to two sequels, The Godfather: Part II and The Godfather: Part III, and while some try to forget the third film, the trilogy as a whole still had a monumental impact on the world of cinema.

Each film features an array of memorable, well-constructed characters, but there are only a handful who stand out as the absolute best. Some are no-brainers, like Michael Corleone and Tom Hagen, and others who are often times overlooked, such as the black sheep of the family, Fredo Corleone, and Michael's wife, Kay Adams, who is the only lifeline to the normal, legitimate world. Out of the entire epic Godfather trilogy, these are the 10 best main characters, ranked.

10 Emilio "The Wolf" Barzini

Played by Richard Conte

The character of Emilio Barzini was inspired by several real-life mobsters and is the epitome of an epic rival in The Godfather. Barzini worked his way up the ranks of the Mariposa family and, after whacking his own boss, he took over as the head of one of the Five Families, becoming the second most powerful boss in New York. Unlike Vito Corleone who was content with his business, Barzini had an unwavering ambition to conquer all that he could and never hesitated to take out anyone who stood in his way.

Barzini is a cut-throat mafioso who is only loyal to himself and his business ventures, making him an essential character and cunning villain in the first film. After failing to kill Vito, he is clever enough to find another way to hurt the Corleone family and approaches Vito's son-in-law, Carlo Rizzi, who helps arrange the murder of Sonny Corleone. While this is the life they have chosen, Barzini's hit on Sonny is overkill and meticulously cruel, making him one of the most love-to-hate characters in the trilogy.

9 Kay Adams

Played by Diane Keaton

Kay Adams gets her first glimpse into her future husband's family at the wedding of Michael's sister, Connie (Talia Shire), and the more she learns about them, the more the pieces start to fall into place, realizing that they are in the mafia. Despite this knowledge, Kay still believes that Michael is different from his family and, initially, tries her best to keep him from crossing over into that dark world but, unfortunately, is unsuccessful.

A lot of people might dislike Kay for various reasons, but at the end of the day, she is still one of the best characters who symbolizes the life Michael could have had if things had turned out differently for him. Michael tries to live between both worlds, but once an attempt was made on his life, he never expected Kay to finally take a stand against him in order to protect her children, which could not have been easy for her to do. In some way, you have to admire her for the choice she made to leave Michael and try to keep her kids from following in his family's footsteps.

8 Fredo Corleone

Played by John Cazale

Fredo Corleone is Don Vito Corleone's second son, who isn't the brightest or toughest guy in the family, but still, his gentle demeanor and misguided determination make him one of the best characters in The Godfather trilogy. Fredo's biggest mistake is putting a majority of his time and energy into trying to be someone he's not and, even though he's Michael's older brother, he has a child-like quality that would not mix well in the family business.

Fredo's naivety and inability to let go of being passed over is his ultimate downfall, but Cazale, in one of his best roles, brings an emotional honesty to the middle Corleone son that no other character in the trilogy possesses. When it comes to the Corleone brothers, each of their personalities are drastically different and while Fredo is viewed as the weak and vulnerable one of the family, he still brings a perspective of empathy and sensitivity that benefits his family in more ways than one.

7 Vincent Corleone

Played by Andy Garcia

Andy Garcia portrays Vincent Corleone in The Godfather: Part III, who is the illegitimate son of Sonny Corleone and Lucy Manchini (Jeannie Linero). Vincent is essentially a combination of Michael's brothers, Fredo and Sonny; he inherited his father's violent streak and short-fused temper and Fredo's passion and sense of humor, which makes him an enigma of a character who could either succeed or fail miserably as boss of the family.

Most people are not a fan of The Godfather: Part III, but Garcia's character, Vincent, is perhaps the sole redeeming quality of the film. Despite not being a part of the Corleone family as a child, Vincent is an honorable man who has an undying loyalty to his uncle, Michael, but they don't see eye-to-eye about what world the family belongs in. For years, Michael has tried to make the family legitimate, but when he's pulled back into the mix of crime and corruption, Vincent becomes a valuable asset, which makes him one of the best characters in The Godfather trilogy.

6 Hyman Roth

Played by Lee Strasberg

Hyman Roth is a successful businessman and long-time partner of the Corleone family who has little to no enemies and lives a seemingly quiet, unassuming life in Miami. The multi-millionaire is known to always make money for his partners who provide a sense of security and protect their financial assets, making him a difficult target to hit. While some may underestimate him because of his age and failing health, he is still a master of manipulation and strategically plays his opponents against one another for his own personal gain.

Lee Strasberg delivers an Oscar-worthy performance in The Godfather: Part II as Hyman Roth, who is one of Michael's greatest adversaries, making him one of the best characters in the Godfather trilogy. Roth's past with Vito Corleone puts him in the good graces of Michael, who initially trusts him, but unbeknownst to Michael, Roth uses his knowledge of the Corleone family to go after its weakest link, Fredo, to make an attempt on Michael's life. Between his unsuspecting appearance and decades of experience in the business, Roth is definitely one of the most dangerous villains in movie history.

5 Peter Clemenza

Played by Richard S. Castellano

Peter Clemenza initially met Vito Corleone when they were young and his jovial demeanor and street smarts made him a worthy asset to Vito as both a friend and an associate. Clemenza is an honorable and proud man who genuinely loves the Corleone family and takes pride in being the Godfather of the oldest son, Sonny. Unlike a majority of the others, Clemenza has a contagious sense of humor and is one of few people who could get a laugh out of the stone-faced Vito and, fittingly, died after telling a funny story.

Richard S. Castellano is brilliant as Peter Clemenza who many know for delivering the iconic line from The Godfather, "Leave the gun, take the cannoli." Even though he only appeared in the first film, he is without question one of the best (and most memorable) characters out of the entire trilogy. While Vito loved his children, Clemenza adds a certain nurturing quality to them that is seen throughout the film, specifically when he teaches Michael how to make sauce. This is a well-known Sicilian and Italian tradition that symbolizes the unbreakable bond between him and the family.

4 Tom Hagen

Played by Robert Duvall

Robert Duvall plays lawyer and consigliere, Tom Hagen, who was taken in by Vito and his wife, Carmela, when Sonny found him on the streets as a child. Even though he is of German and Irish descent, he was adopted by the Corleone family and raised as though he was one of their own and was essentially the family's main voice of reason. Always the optimistic one, Hagen would try to approach any conflicts with the hope of negotiating and try to avoid any bloodshed, as he was much more of a lover than a fighter.

Hagen is one of the most interesting characters in the Godfather trilogy who, unlike his brothers, takes after Vito the most, as he tries to be fair and reasonable about business matters. He only says what needs to be said and is also a solid advantage for the Corelones to have in their corner, since he brings a legal aspect to the family which many other families do not possess, or at least one as loyal as Hagen. Even though Hagen has a lot to offer, Michael makes the right decision to make him just the family's attorney as he wouldn't make a great consigliere during the war of the Five Families.

3 Santino "Sonny" Corleone

Played by James Caan

Vito's firstborn, Santino "Sonny" Corleone, is the definition of a hothead who has a reputation for violence and being impulsive. Even though subtlety is not his best quality, he is still a dominating force to be reckoned with and never one to back down from a fight, no matter what it may cost him. He's also very protective of his family and friends, but his vengeance reveals a certain weakness to his enemies that is essentially his downfall.

James Caan is spectacular as Sonny Corleone who, despite only being in the first film, is a favorite character among many fans, making him one of the best main characters. Out of all the Corleone boys, Sonny is the most involved in the family business and even though his father knows he won't make a great Don, he respects his birthright and unwavering commitment to the family. While Sonny is known for his rash decisions and violent streak, he isn't without a soft side, which is revealed when he brings Tom Hagen home as well as his undying love and loyalty to his family.

2 Michael Corleone

Played by Al Pacino

Al Pacino, who is known for his gangster roles, gives one of his greatest performances as the youngest Corleone son, Michael, who eventually becomes head of the family. Unlike his brothers, Vito never intended for Michael to join the family business and expected him to lead a normal, law-abiding life that could help legitimize the family. Unfortunately, after the attempt on his father's life, he is quickly pulled into the family business of his own free will, never looking back.

Michael is one of the most complex and intriguing characters in movie history, as well as one of the best main characters in the entire trilogy. His biggest mistake is trying to live with one foot in the normal world and the other in the world of organized crime. Even though Vito didn't want Michael to be involved in the family business, he turns out to be the best choice and is very successful as a don, but even though he's an excellent businessman, his desire for revenge and unyielding ambition ultimately costs him everything in the end.

1 Vito Corleone

Played by Marlon Brando

Paramount Pictures initially didn't want Marlon Brando for the role of Vito Corleone, but there's no other actor who could have pulled off such an epic performance, which is considered to be one of most iconic in cinema history. Vito is the ideal boss who doesn't rule through fear and despite his wealth and power, he's a reasonable, generous man who never loses sight of what's truly important in life. After escaping his home in Sicily, Vito resorts to a life of crime as a way of survival and only resorts to violence when it's absolutely necessary.

The greatest quality about Vito is his belief that goodwill and courtesy towards others and maintaining a benevolent reputation would pay off in the long run. Similar to his son, Tom, Vito always tries to use words and reason to solve problems and is considered to be more than fair when it comes to reaching an agreement. Unlike the other bosses, Vito takes extreme lengths to ensure that his associates feel valued and appreciated and always rewards those who show him respect and loyalty, which causes him to have very few to no enemies.

