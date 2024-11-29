If you were looking for a bingeable film series to carry you off into your tryptophan-induced slumber that you could keep coming back to in between leftover naps, Prime Video has you covered with an absolute classic. But, with the good news, there’s also some bad, because these titles won’t be around all holiday weekend. Audiences have until November 30 to work through the entire The Godfather trilogy before the movies bow out of their current streaming home on Prime Video. The movies that fully put director Francis Ford Coppola on the map and gave a solid boost to the careers of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and others are an absolute must-watch for anyone who either A. loves gangster epics or B. loves classic cinema.

In order of arrival, The Godfather trilogy holds the Rotten Tomatoes critical stamps of 97%, 96%, and 67%, which fully checks out if you’re at all familiar with the titles. Released in 1972, the first film fully took the world by storm, and served as an adaptation of Mario Puzo’s best-selling novel of the same name. In it, audiences are introduced to the Corleones — a powerful family who are not only involved with the mafia but are one of the top families in the biz. Led by their powerhouse patriarch, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the tight unit does what they must to survive. The film follows the goings-on of the Corleones over a decade, through the heartbreak and celebration, and watches its new leader, Michael Corleone (Pacino), rise from family outsider to cutthroat boss. With supporting performances from Diane Keaton, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Richard Castellano, and more, the top-tier acting is what really make this the classic that it is.

After much critical acclaim and financial success, people wondered, “How could Coppola ever top the success of The Godfather?” In 1974, the director had a solid “hold my beer” moment when he proved that the Corleone’s story was far from over and that he still had plenty of star power up his sleeve. Blending a prequel with a sequel, The Godfather Part II depicts De Niro as a younger version of Brando’s Vito Corleone, and follows him from his youth in Sicily to his early days in New York City, where he would rise to the top of the ranks in the mafia. At the same time, audiences pick back up with Michael (Pacino), who is now driven by power, greed, and heaps of paranoia as the family’s leader.

All Good Things Must Come To An End

The truth behind the film series’ third installment is that Coppola never wanted to do it in the first place. While the first two movies were both based on Puzo’s book, the third film, The Godfather Part III, ended up being co-penned specifically for the screen by Coppola and Puzo. It essentially wrapped up the story of Michael Corleone (Pacino), giving the character and the overarching plot a better rounded finale. It had been more than 15 years since the second installment came out and, despite the director’s feelings that it was incredibly unnecessary, audiences and critics both turned up for the movie - although it’s still considered to be the weakest of the three.

To watch the Corleones' story from beginning to end, you’ll want to head over to Prime Video by the end of November 30 before The Godfather trilogy takes its leave of the platform.

