No need to grab your passport, Paramount+ has just announced the global premiere dates for several key internationally produced original projects. These international originals have proven to be key to Paramount+ becoming a leading streamer on the global market. This is part of a larger push for global content from Paramount and follows the launch of Paramount Television International Studios earlier this year.

A Whole New World of Content to Explore

Among the global originals on the way to Paramount+ is British drama The Gold, which will premiere across international markets on September 14, the Korean thriller Bargain, which premieres on October 5, and the second season of Spanish language series Los Enviados, which will come to Paramount+ towards the end of this year. Also dropping globally on Paramount+ is the British drama Sexy Beast along with the Korean series Queen Woo and A Bloody Lucky Day, which is set to premiere exclusively to Paramount+ in the United States, Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

The Gold is a miniseries inspired by a real-life 1983 heist at Heathrow Airport, starring Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper, and Jack Lowden. Bargain will revolve around the gathering of a group of strangers in a motel to all seek to work out a bargain and work towards their own ulterior motives. Season 2 of Los Enviados follows the continued work of Pedro Salinas and Simón Antequera, who work to suss out miracles from con-jobs. The UK series Sexy Beast, which does not yet have a premiere date, follows the adventures of two best friends and thieves as they live their best lives in 1990s East London.

The Korean series Queen Woo, which does not yet have a premiere date, follows the journey of Queen Woo Hee, who is the first woman in history to become queen twice. Another Korean series, A Bloody Lucky Day will follow an ordinary taxi driver named Taek who winds up entangled with a customer who is also, by chance, a serial killer.

Of the push towards international content, Tom Ryan, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Streaming for Paramount, said," ...we believe in the power of internationally originated content to drive engagement. We know there is a huge appetite for premium high-quality programming from around the world, and we are thrilled to leverage Paramount’s global scale and expertise to build a slate of new hits and franchises with worldwide appeal.”