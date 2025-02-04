A first look at the second season of the hit British drama The Gold has finally been released. These first images, via The Radio Times, arrive almost two years after the show first debuted in the UK, with the initial February release date followed by a Season 1 US premiere on Paramount+ in November 2023. Based on the infamous Brink's-Mat robbery in 1983 which saw £26 million worth of gold bullion, diamonds, and cash stolen from the Heathrow International Trading Estate in London, The Gold's first season dived into the repercussions of a theft that was, at the time, the largest in UK history.

Creator, writer, and executive producer Neil Forsyth is particularly excited about the follow-up to the critically acclaimed first outing, which saw the British drama earn a mightily impressive 92% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an 87% audience rating for good measure. Forsyth said of the upcoming second season, "The second and final part of The Gold sees the story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery, and everything that stemmed from it, become even more expansive, surprising and international," before adding, "It has been a real thrill for me to see the scripts brought to life so brilliantly by our director Patrick Harkins, our fantastic cast, and our hard-working crews in the UK and Spain. We are delighted with the results and look forward to the series launching later this year." No release date for The Gold Season 2 has been announced.

What Is 'The Gold' Season 2 About?