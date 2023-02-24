ABC’s longest-running live-action network comedy series The Goldbergs will wrap up its run with Season 10, Deadline has reported. The move does not come as a surprise as few series see the renewal in double digits and given the current state of the industry, fewer will. The half-hour comedy, from creator Adam F. Goldberg will bow out with the May season finale doubling as the series finale.

The series is based on Goldberg's childhood and family in the 1980s, with a childhood version of himself. Set in the Philadelphia suburb of Jenkintown, the series shows the reality of the 1980s through the youngest member of the Goldbergs family, Adam, who regularly videotapes events. The series suffered a loss of its patriarchal figure, Murray played by actor Jeff Garlin, who departed due to multiple HR complaints.

The series casts Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly, the mother of Goldberg household, Sean Giambrone as Adam, the youngest son of the family while Patton Oswalt, voices the adult Adam, who acts as the narrator. Further, rounding off the cast are Hayley Orrantia as Erica, the eldest child, Troy Gentile as Barry, the middle child, and late actor George Segal played Albert "Pops" Solomon, Beverly’s father, among others.

RELATED: 10 Best 'The Goldbergs' Halloween Episode, Ranked By 80s Nostalgia

The Series Has Been Facing Complications For Sometime

Ratings-wise, The Goldbergs has been a reliable performer for ABC with a 200+ episode count over the years. After exceeding expectations in Tuesday 9 PM slot during its first season, the series was moved to the network’s Wednesday comedy block where it has been ever since. In 2021, The series lost Segal as well as Garlin, ABC later signed new deals with McLendon-Covey, and fellow original cast members Giambrone, Gentile and Orrantia, which allowed the series to return for Season 10.

More complications arose when Goldberg left the series a few years ago after he exited his long-running overall deal with Sony for a new deal with Disney, where he is readying a new take on The Muppets. Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop the succeeded Goldberg in showrunner duties ahead of Season 7. The duo also serves as executive producers along with Doug Robinson, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio, and McLendon-Covey.

The Goldbergs is the second series to get axed this season following in with A Million Little Things. Disney has seen a shift of overall strategy since Bob Iger made a come back to the fold, replacing Bob Chapek. So far only Abbott Elementary has seen a renewal for next season. Check out a clip from the show below: