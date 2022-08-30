Season 10 of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs will premiere in late September, but a time jump means that the Goldberg family will find itself without the man of the house, Jeff Garlin.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Goldbergs co-showrunner Alex Barnow confirmed that Garlin would not be featured in Season 10, and that the first episode would begin several months after Garlin's character, family patriarch Murray, has died offscreen. "Well, [Garlin is] not going to be on the season, obviously. [Murray] will have passed, and we are sort of starting from a place of multiple months removed from his death," Barnow told EW. "This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that," adding, "Jeff won't be in the series this year, and so far the stories have been largely about looking forward rather than looking back."

Garlin had starred in The Goldbergs, which chronicled the life of a suburban middle-class family in the 1980s, since its premiere in 2013. However, following a series of on-set misconduct allegations in December 2021, Garlin unceremoniously exited the show, with the remainder of his Season 9 appearances coming in the form of unaired footage and unused dialogue. Though Garlin has denied any allegations of wrongdoing, ABC confirmed this past April that, while they had renewed the show for a tenth season, Garlin would not be a part of the cast.

Image via ABC

RELATED: 'The Goldbergs' Family Dynamic Has Suffered By Not Killing Off Jeff Garlin's Character

When asked if Garlin himself was aware that he wouldn't be returning, Barnow told EW:

"I've had a conversation with Jeff and he's aware that he's not being replaced. The truth is, I don't know if he knows what his fate is, but I'm assuming he knows, would be the answer to that question. We haven't had a subsequent conversation since the beginning of writing that he would have any specific clarity on that."

This is not the only show where Garlin's fate remains up in the air. Besides The Goldbergs, Garlin is well known for his role alongside Larry David on the HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm. While Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm was recently confirmed to be officially renewed, HBO has not commented on whether or not Garlin will be involved with the show.

Nevertheless, Season 10 of The Goldbergs will air as planned, with the show appearing to be in full swing. With Garlin gone, the cast will be led by Wendi McLendon-Covey, who portrays Murray's wife, Beverly. The show also depicts the lives of their three children, Adam (Sean Giambrone), Barry (Troy Gentile) and Erica (Hayley Orrantia), who are often at odds with each other. The series also notably featured veteran actor George Segal as Beverly's father Pops prior to Segal's death in 2021. The show itself is narrated through the viewpoint of an adult Adam (Patton Oswalt). The 1980s itself may also be considered a central character of the program, with pop culture references from the decade plentiful.

Season 10 of The Goldbergs premieres Sept. 21 on ABC.