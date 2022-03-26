It looks like the tenth season of the hit ABC show, The Goldbergs, is on the horizon, according to Deadline. Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays the Goldberg family matriarch, has signed a new deal to return to the sitcom for another season. Though ABC has not officially renewed the show, with McLendon-Covey onboard, a renewal is highly likely. Should The Goldbergs be renewed for a tenth season, it will join an exclusive club of scripted shows to have their seasons run into the double digits.

The Goldbergs is set in an alternate version of the 80s and follows the Goldberg family as they navigate the ups and down of their often hilarious daily lives. The series is primarily told through the eyes of the youngest Goldberg sibling, Adam. The show was created by Adam F. Goldberg and is loosely based on his childhood. Besides McLendon-Covey, the show’s main cast members also include Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, and Sam Lerner.

McLendon-Covey’s new deal is the beginning a promising chapter for the show which has had a trying year, including the loss of two main cast members. George Segal, who played Albert ‘Pops’ Solomon, on the show sadly passed away on March 23, 2021. Additionally, Jeff Garlin, who played the Goldberg family patriarch, exited the show in December after several multiple misconduct allegations and subsequent HR investigations into the allegations. As such, renewal for the show was uncertain.

Regardless of the prior uncertainty around its renewal, The Goldbergs been a ratings-hit for the ABC and even spawned a spin-off, Schooled. The spin-off starred AJ Michalka, Bryan Callen and Tim Meadows, who all appeared in the original show, as well as Brett Dier, but was canceled after two seasons.

McLendon-Covey, who plays Beverly Goldberg, has long been a fan favorite since the show’s debut and has ostensibly emerged as the lead of the ensemble cast. It is not unheard of for long-running shows to sign deals with their leads as a bridge to the shows’ renewals. The Flash recently signed a deal with Grant Gustin ahead of the show’s renewal for a ninth season while Ellen Pompeo also inked a new deal to return to Grey’s Anatomy for a nineteenth season. Much like Gustin, McLendon-Covey will apparently receive a significant pay bump with her new deal. Although not confirmed, the new deal also likely comes with an option for a second year.

If The Goldbergs gets renewed for a tenth season, the season will most likely premiere in September 2022. Since its debut in September 2013, the show has returned for a new season, every September that followed except for 2020 when the show returned for its eighth season in October.

