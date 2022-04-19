ABC has picked up family comedy The Goldbergs for Season 10, though with one caveat — Jeff Garlin will not appear in the forthcoming season. His departure was announced back in December following several reports of misconduct and multiple HR investigations into the comedian's behavior on set.

A tenth season renewal was expected, especially as star Wendi McLendon-Covey inked a new deal with ABC. Garlin is still appearing in Season 9 of The Goldbergs, which is currently airing, through unused footage and previously recorded dialogue. It's not clear exactly how the series will handle his exit, given that he has played such a key role across its nine seasons. Variety reports that a source close to the project did remark it's expected that the character will be written off the series, a matter which would surely be addressed at the start of Season 10.

Garlin is far from the first actor to be written out of a long-running sitcom, and he certainly won't be the last. Some other prominent examples include Charlie Sheen in Two and a Half Men, Chevy Chase in Community, and T.J. Miller in Silicon Valley. Of course, these decisions had all been made for a plethora of unique reasons. Sources close to the project reported Garlin's departure was mutual, and Deadline was told by an employee on the series that he was "emotionally and verbally abusive." It's unclear exactly what was found in the investigations into Garlin's behavior, though these reports are far from encouraging.

The Goldbergs first premiered on ABC back in 2013, and since it has become a staple of the network. Aside from McLendon-Covey as matriarch Beverly Goldberg and (previously) Garlin, the show also stars Sean Giambrone as youngest son and aspiring filmmaker Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as the definitive middle child Barry Goldberg, and Hayley Orrantia as eldest daughter Erica Goldberg. The late George Segal portrayed Beverly's father, Pops, prior to his death last year. The series paid tribute to him in the premiere of its current season, parodying Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. The series follows the Goldberg family and their upbringing in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

The Goldbergs airs on Wednesdays on ABC. All seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu.

