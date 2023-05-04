Showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop have revealed the final episode of The Goldbergs wasn’t meant to be the end. In a recent interview with TVLine, the pair revealed they had a different ending in mind for the long-running sitcom, with star Wendi McLendon-Covey admitting she wasn’t aware of the show’s fate during filming.

Barnow and Bishop have admitted that the final episode of The Goldbergs would’ve looked very different if they’d known ahead of time that it would be the last. “We weren’t quite positive it was going to be our finale when we wrote the final episode of the season,” Barnow said. “I think, truthfully, had we known it was really the final episode, we would have done a more full-bodied tribute to the show.” As it was, he hoped that the montage that was shown in the finale episode, titled ‘Bev to the Future’, was able to pay tribute to the earlier seasons, as well as to the sitcom' original showrunner and creator, Adam F. Goldberg. “We really just wanted to capture the sense of where we started from and where we’re ending. In the finale montage, it was really important for us to see the children when they were young… and where we’re ending up: Erica with a husband and baby, Beverly potentially moving on with a new love interest, Adam with his girlfriend and driving off into the future, Barry getting married,” Barnow said, adding that it was difficult to do so with over a decade worth of Goldberg memories. His comments were supported by co-showrunner and executive-producer, Bishop. “We would’ve dug in with a more emotional story and had more flashbacks and seeing the characters and how they grew across the decade.”

Star McLendon-Covey (Prom Pact, Bridesmaids) revealed the cast weren’t aware their last day of filming would be taking place, either, but believes not knowing at the time was a blessing in disguise. “They told us like four days after we wrapped our season. So, like, two days before our wrap party,” McLendon-Covey, who plays Beverly Goldberg, the matriarch of the family, revealed. Nevertheless, being unaware that it would be the last episode helped ensure she gave a stellar performance. “In retrospect, I guess [it] was the best way for it to happen because if we knew ahead of time, nothing would’ve gotten done. We would’ve all been sobbing.” However, the cast did have an inkling an end was on the horizon at some point, and prepared for it. “You got to know our time is not expanding. We’re going to be ending at some point. So I think we went into that last week, thinking this could be it, so let’s savor every moment,” she revealed. “We were coming in on our days off and just walking through the set and taking pictures of every single thing, or stealing things, or telling people we loved them. Like I said, I think it’s best that we didn’t find out until we were all safely at home, ensconced in our beds, because I was a wreck.”

Related: 'Martin': Groundbreaking Black Sitcom Still Going Strong 30 Years Later

Why McLendon-Covery Is Relieved the Show Ended:

McLendon-Covey also admitted that whilst she loved being part of the hit comedy series and admires the decade in which it is set for the “optimism” everyone had, she is glad to be leaving the ‘80s behind. “I’ve lived through the ’80s twice now! I don’t need to go back ever again,” the actress said, adding that she “would take all those shoulder pads, throw them in a fire and dance around it like a witch. I’m so done with the ’80s fashions.” The only thing she will be keeping is the wig, which she claimed in the interview saved her own hair from being destroyed.

The Goldbergs first hit television screens in 2013 on ABC. The sitcom focuses on Goldberg’s family life in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, during the 1980s. It was not announced until February this year that the tenth season, which saw its final episode air last night, would be its last. The series stars McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone (Solar Opposites, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), Troy Gentile (Schooled, American Dad), Hayley Orrantia (Christmas is Cancelled, Roommates), George Segal (The Simpsons, Elsa & Fred), Jeff Garlin (Never Have I Ever, Babylon), AJ Michalka (She-Ra and the Princess of Power, The Lovely Bones), and Sam Lerner (Smosh, Monster House).

All seasons of The Goldbergs are available to watch on Hulu. In the meantime, take a walk back to the ’80s by watching the official trailer for Season 1 below: