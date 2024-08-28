The reality dating spin-off, The Golden Bachelor, will be making waves internationally following its U.S. success. This senior citizen version of The Bachelor will be making waves in Australia, despite the original reality dating show being canceled after last year's season. The Golden Bachelor first aired in 2023, with 72-year-old, Gerry Turner, being the first silver fox in the franchise.

According to TV Blackbox, The Golden Bachelor has found a new home on the Nine Network after the original broadcaster, Network 10, canceled much of its programming, such as The Bachelor and The Masked Singer. While it has yet to be announced who the first Australian silver fox will be, a formal announcement is scheduled for October.

In Australia, the Nine Network is home to other popular reality TV shows, such as Married at First Sight, Celebrity Apprentice, and Love Island, just to name a few. Network 10 has broadcast the Australian version of The Bachelor since 2013, as well as its spin-off programs like The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Season 7 of The Bachelorette made headlines as it featured Brooke Blurton, the franchise's first bisexual Bachelorette. This meant the contestants were a mix of men and women. Unfortunately, after 11 seasons of The Bachelor, the network announced that it would ax the franchise and wouldn't return in 2024 and onward.

'The Golden Bachelor' Puts a New Twist on Reality Dating TV

What makes The Golden Bachelor unique is that it showcases a narrative where senior citizens can also find love. The Bachelor and The Bachelorette showcased many contestants and lead stars as hot, beautiful, and young. Meanwhile, its older alternative showcased people who are successful and capable of giving love a second chance.

The first season of The Golden Bachelor was filled with love and emotional drama, as Turner attempted to find his next soulmate through a sea of 22 contestants. Throughout the show, some women have called quits outside the rose ceremony. In the end, he chose Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old financial services professional from New Jersey. Their wedding was broadcast through a TV special called The Golden Wedding. Unfortunately, the couple divorced three months later.

This silver fox-led franchise has only just begun as The Golden Bachelorette, starring Joan Vassos will air on ABC on September 18, 2024, and will also be available to stream on Hulu.

In the meantime, you can re-watch The Golden Bachelor is available to stream on Hulu.

