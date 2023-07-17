"It's never too late to fall in love... again," says the first poster for the of The Bachelor. Called The Golden Bachelor, which will debut on ABC this fall, the upcoming spinoff marks the franchise's first senior star in its decade-long run on television. Before entirely revealing the first Golden Bachelor, ABC first unveiled a glimpse of a man carrying a golden rose from behind.

The New Man on a Quest to Search For Love

The highly anticipated senior Bachelor Nation spin-off is almost here. As promised, the broadcasting company this morning revealed the man who will embark on his journey to fall in love again. This time, contrary to the franchise's usual 20- or 30-something leading men in the past, the new Bachelor will be much older, a "hopeless romantic" who will be given "a second chance at love." Aiming to showcase a "whole new kind of love story," the spinoff has been a long time coming since it was first hinted at during the 24th season of The Bachelor in 2020. The first of its kind, The Golden Bachelor joins The Bachelor franchise's spinoffs, including Bachelor in Paradise and the female-led The Bachelorette. ABC's description of the series reads as follows:

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

ABC began accepting applications for The Golden Bachelor in 2020, and the network confirmed in May that the show will finally debut this fall. There are no names or details yet regarding the women vying for the Golden Bachelors heart, but you will soon find out once The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall.

