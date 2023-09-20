Attention, Bachelor Nation. ABC's adding a golden touch to its romantic lineup. Enter Gerry Turner: a 71-year-old ready to sail love's waters in an unprecedented fashion. If his name sounds familiar, it's because he made waves during the "Men Tell All" episode from The Bachelorette season with Charity Lawson. And the response? Decidedly favorable.

We've been part of numerous tales: from beach escapades on The Bachelor, heartfelt moments in The Bachelorette, to the dynamic drama of Bachelor in Paradise. Yet, The Golden Bachelor promises a distinct narrative. Rumor has it that Gerry's first date is not to be missed. The Bachelor debuted in 2002. Since then, its trajectory has been captivating, with whispers of a senior-centric spin-off emerging around 2020. ABC's vision? A platform to showcase profound connections enriched by life's tapestry. While the format feels familiar, The Golden Bachelor pledges a novel lens on romance. Curious? Here's what we know about The Golden Bachelor so far.

When Is 'The Golden Bachelor' Premiering?

Image via ABC

ABC has marked the calendar for its latest addition: The Golden Bachelor will grace our screens on September 28, fitting snugly into our Thursday 8 p.m. slot. Coincidentally, Bachelor in Paradise is set to return the same evening.

This installment centers on Gerry Turner. It's more than just a quest for love; it's an intimate look into Turner's journey post the loss of his wife and his tight-knit relationship with his daughters and granddaughters.

Turner expressed his enthusiasm for the series, painting it as a transformative venture in his life. His aspiration? To find a resonant bond with one of the contestants.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Gerry's quest for love is well underway, and each lady stepping into the mansion brings her own tapestry of memories, from joys to challenges. With such dynamic stories converging, will Gerry find his golden-year partner?

How Many Episodes Are In 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Image via ABC

ABC's keeping us on our toes. Historically, The Bachelor has a 10-week, 10-episode tradition. Could the golden edition follow suit? Stay with us; we'll fill you in as details emerge.

Who Is 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Image via ABC

Meet Gerry Turner, our dashing protagonist of The Golden Bachelor. And it's pronounced GAIR-ee, for those taking notes. This 72-year-old Indiana native is more than just a retired restaurateur. He's the family linchpin, ever the devoted father to Angie and Jenny, and the cherished grandpa to Charlee and Payton. Picture Gerry: away from the camera's glare, he's hosting BBQs, diving into spirited games of pickleball, savoring adrenaline on four-wheelers, and enjoying Chicago's sports scene with friends. However, life's not always sunny. Gerry's youthful days were painted with the romance he shared with Toni, his high school love, starting in 1974. Their love story spanned 43 years until 2017 cast a shadow on their tale. But with his family's enduring support, Gerry's journey of love continues, showcasing that heart-to-heart connections have no age limit.

Who Is Competing on 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Image via ABC

ABC sought active and outgoing senior singles, and the response was notable. Gerry playfully mentioned hoping for an appearance by renowned actress Helen Mirren. While that might've been wishful thinking (no Helen on this list), the contestants are undeniably interesting.

This season’s roster boasts a variety of backgrounds: from women with advanced academic credentials to accountants and wedding officiants. Notably, we also have a former Chicago Honey Bear cheerleader in the mix.

For context, each of these accomplished women are aged 60 and above:

Anna (61), Retired nutritionist – Summit, NJ

April (65), Therapist – Port St. Lucie, FL

Christina (73), Retired purchasing manager – Sierra Madre, CA

Edith (60), Retired Realtor – Downey, CA

Ellen (71), Retired teacher – Delray Beach, FL

Faith (60), High school teacher – Benton City, WA

Jeanie (65), Retired project manager – Estill Springs, TN

Joan (60), Private school administrator – Rockland, MD

Kathy (70), Retired educational consultant – Austin, TX

Leslie (64), Fitness instructor – Minneapolis, MN

Maria (60), Health and wellness director – Teaneck, NJ

Marina (60), Educator – Los Angeles, CA

Nancy (60), Retired interior designer – Alexandria, VA

Natascha (60), Pro-aging coach and midlife speaker – New York, NY

Pamela (75), Retired salon owner – Aurora, IL

Patty (70), Retired real estate professional – Durham, NC

Peggy (69), Dental hygienist – East Haven, CT

Renee (67), Former Chicago Honey Bears cheerleader – Chicago, IL

Sandra (75), Retired executive assistant – Doraville, GA

Susan (66), Wedding officiant – Aston, PA

Sylvia (64), Public Affairs Consultant – Los Angeles, CA

Theresa (69), Financial services professional – Shrewsbury, NJ

Who Are the Creators Behind 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Image via ABC

Mike Fleiss is the creator behind The Bachelor franchise. Since its debut on ABC in 2002, the show has been a steady presence in the world of reality television. Beyond the initial concept, Fleiss has taken an active role, especially as an executive producer. Thanks to its appeal, The Bachelor has expanded with spin-offs and international versions.

The franchise's direction is now overseen by Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, and Bennett Graebner, who have collectively stepped in after Fleiss. Jesse Palmer will be returning as host for The Golden Bachelor, continuing his hosting duties from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

When Did 'The Golden Bachelor' Start Production?

Filming began in Los Angeles in August 2023 and finished in Costa Rica. The well-known Bachelor mansion, Villa de la Vina in Malibu, California, will again be a primary setting.

Where to Watch 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Image via ABC

ABC has slated The Golden Bachelor, for Thursday nights starting Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. Interestingly, Bachelor in Paradise is also set to kick off on the same date. You can catch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

As The Golden Bachelor gears up for its debut season, there's an unmistakable buzz in the air. With a fresh take on a cherished formula, we're all set for a delightful journey. Curious about where this adventure will lead? Just you wait. Oh, and maybe let your grandmother know; she might just be the show's next big fan! Stay tuned.