This fall, be ready to join a new senior Bachelor on his search for love as ABC has just flashed the green light at the long-anticipated spin-off of The Bachelor, titled, The Golden Bachelor. The show has been a long time coming after it was first teased in 2020 during Season 24 of The Bachelor. With studios now doubling down on unscripted content as the WGA strike intensifies with no end in sight, it comes with little surprise that ABC has now finally decided to move ahead with the dating show.

The Golden Bachelor further expands the growing Bachelor universe which already includes the female-led spin-off The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. The concept has been a hit with fans and the latest version will follow in the same format but will feature a male lead aged 50 and above, hence the title, The Golden Bachelor. The show yet again hails from the stables of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. ABC has released an official description of the show which reads:

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

ABC Is Yet To Unveil The Lead For The Golden Bachelor

Right after the show was announced, ABC put out a casting call for participants, but things slowed down with the arrival of the COVID Pandemic. Early this year, those calls resumed with the show's long-time host Jesse Palmer urging viewers to encourage their grandpas and mas to sign up. The excitement has been building for quite some time now and fans will no doubt be looking forward to the grand unveiling of the show's new cast members which ABC teases will happen soon.

While ABC is yet to set a specific release date, the network has teased that the show will arrive this fall. The Golden Bachelor is set to air on Mondays right after Dancing with the Stars. The lineup of unscripted programming on ABC this fall also includes Bachelor in Paradise which will be returning for Season 9.