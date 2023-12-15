The Big Picture Theresa Nist was the most positive woman in the house, bringing peace and readiness for a new chapter in love.

Theresa proved her calmness and resilience in the face of jealousy and negativity from other contestants.

Gerry felt a sense of comfort and familiarity with Theresa, which made her stand out among the physically attractive women.

The dust has settled on Bachelor Nation's first senior bachelor, Gerry Turner, who selected his leading lady from a cast of 22 age-appropriate bachelorettes. Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Theresa Nist against the exotic backdrop of Costa Rica in a breathtaking moment watched by 8.81 million viewers across the country. Unlike other finales, Gerry's choice was revealed before the proposal ceremony as he informed runner-up Leslie Fhima of his decision outside her hotel suite after leaving their final date. Leslie broke down in tears, lamenting her history of being consistently unlucky in love and suggesting she should've known their love story was too good to be true.

Watching her emotional release, Gerry was visibly shaken and apologized over and over until it was clear there was nothing left to say. Upon leaving her and meeting up with host Jesse Palmer, Gerry had a breakdown himself and remarked that this was the second most painful moment of his life. Gerry broke down in tears and shared with Jesse that hurting Leslie was a close second to the day he lost his wife. After the painful night ended, sunrise brought the promise of a new love and life with the woman he realized he couldn't live without. Here are five reasons Gerry made the right decision in selecting Theresa Nist.

5 Theresa Wass the Most Positive Woman in the House

The Golden Bachelor was the season with the most heartbreaking stories. Most contestants on The Bachelor are 35 years and under, with the vast majority being between 25 and 30 years old. It's no secret that life is filled with pain and difficulty and the longer a life is lived, the more likely it is to experience heartbreak and loss. With Gerry's bachelorettes being 60 and over, it was no surprise many of the women had experienced love and loss. Many of the women were widows after losing their husbands through death and others had experienced the painful reality of divorce and other failed relationships.

Throughout the season, Gerry wiped tears from the cheeks of women who'd never considered love after losing their husbands, while others were the culmination of regrets and heartbreak from ex-husbands and ex-boyfriends. Gerry's second choice, Leslie, was candid about having several failed relationships and not feeling worthy of a beautiful loving relationship. Leslie's reflection could've acted as a cautionary tale for Gerry, who was attempting to get to know the good, bad, and ugly about the ladies in a condensed time. Theresa was one of the few women who seemed at peace and not still in mourning over the loss of her husband. Theresa operated from a place that suggested she was in a peaceful place in her life and truly ready to move forward with a new chapter in love.

4 Theresa Proved She Had a Peaceful Energy That Couldn't be Rattled

Living in a home with over a dozen women aged over 60, could not have been an easy task for Theresa or any of the ladies. When most women in that age range are looking forward to spending time with their grandchildren and extended families, the contestants were in a mansion competing over one man for the possibility of becoming his new wife. It was no surprise when jealousy and envy showed up at the party with a target on Theresa's back. After spending a romantic date with Gerry, Theresa returns to the house gushing over her date with the other ladies. When 60-year-old Maria angrily confronted Theresa, she immediately apologized and tried to reassure Maria that she wasn't throwing the date in her face. Maria wasn't satisfied and attempted to bash Theresa in front of the other women in the house. Instead of returning Maria's negative energy, Theresa remained positive towards her and the other women and shared her concerns with Gerry. Even after being treated unkindly by several women in the house, Theresa remained sweet towards everyone and focused on her connection with Gerry.

3 Gerry Was Attracted to Other Women But Felt Comfortable With Theresa

Although Gerry was a 72-year-old bachelor looking for the second love of his life, like his much younger bachelor colleagues, it was clear he was drawn to women he felt a strong physical attraction to. His second choice, 64-year-old Leslie, a fitness instructor, was hands down one of the most beautiful women in the house. There were also several other women that Gerry was drawn to because of their physical beauty. Although it was clear he found Theresa attractive, it was the comforting feeling he experienced in her presence that gave Theresa an advantage over the other women. Theresa was not as flashy or glamorous as some of her competitors, but when Gerry spent time with her, it was clear he felt a sense of peace and familiarity. Men have always listed peacefulness as a characteristic they look for in a wife, but often that request is overlooked for the easier goal of physical beauty or attraction.

2 Gerry and Theresa's Lifestyles Were the Easiest to Merge

With Gerry being from Indiana and Theresa hailing from New Jersey, the two are in closer proximity geographically than some of the other ladies on the show. Beyond geographical attractiveness, as a remote financial services employee, Theresa made it clear that she was willing to retire if she found the love of her life and got married. Unlike some of the other women who weren't prepared to leave their careers, Theresa taught herself financial consulting but had nothing left to prove in the field. As a retiree, Gerry was clear about looking forward to spending the remainder of his time enjoying his love and family. While he expressed admiration for the lifestyles of many of the ladies, seeing someone like Faith with a farm full of horses and animals and family to care for, it was hard to imagine how their lives would realistically merge. Theresa's ability to immediately make Gerry and their families a priority was a huge part of him deciding she was the best life partner for him.

1 Gerry Envisioned Theresa as a Part of His Future

Gerry's greatest line this season was one that most newlyweds should consider: "I'm not trying to find the woman I can live with, I want to find the woman I can't live without," he insisted several times. With 22 beautiful, accomplished women to choose from, it's plausible that several of them could've married Gerry and enjoyed a happy life. He had pickleball in common with the beautiful Ellen and enjoyed 66-year-old Susan's old-school cooking and zest for life. With all the amazing qualities of the other women, Gerry knew there were things about most of his options that he would enjoy. With Theresa, Gerry found a quality that felt like home. He'd dated other women after his wife passed and he'd considered what life could be with some of them, but until Theresa got out of that black SUV he hadn't met someone that made him feel like the 2nd half of his life was in front of him.

