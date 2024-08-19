The Big Picture The Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist is building a new social media presence post-divorce, focusing on family, personal growth, and empowerment.

Nist has shifted focus from her ex-husband to her family life, expressing love for her kids and grandkids on social media.

Nist's friendship with Leslie Fhima has outlasted their romances with Turner, showing sisterhood over rivalry.

Now that Theresa Nist's sudden and shocking divorce from The Golden Bachelor leading man Gerry Turner is finalized, the reality star is all set to leave her past behind. Nist and Turner quickly fell in love during The Golden Bachelor Season 1 and married each other in a televised ceremony. However, a few months down the line, the couple found it hard to make their long-distance relationship work. This ultimately led to them deciding to go separate ways.

While the divorce was being finalized, Nist chose to focus on things that made her happy. Turner chose to do the same and was often spotted on vacation with his family and friends. The couple's divorce was settled in June 2024 and now that the whole painful scenario is gone, Theresa Nist has started to build a presence for herself as a social media personality! She's expressing her love for her family and primarily sharing the joy that gardening brings her through social media. However, it's clear that Nist is choosing to leave out her ex-husband from all these social media conversations and going for a new brand for herself, one that the public hasn't yet seen before.

Theresa Nist’s Birthday Post Marks a New Beginning

While Nist's previous posts mostly consisted of The Golden Bachelor-related content, she is now choosing to make a statement and let the world know that there's more to her life than just being a reality TV show contestant. Firstly, the former lovebirds have removed each other from social media and, aside from a few public interviews, Nist and Turner haven't really acknowledged or talked much about each other. This isn't a coincidence as Nist recently took to her Instagram on her birthday on August 4, which also coincided with the anniversary of the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor and clarified where she currently stands.

In the caption, Nist talked about how being on the show had completely turned her life around. Going from being a professional in the securities industry to winning The Golden Bachelor Season 1 has been quite the ride for Nist. She expressed her gratitude to her fans and fellow contestants and shared her raw feelings about her experience on the show in the following words: “I’ve met so many wonderful people and I’ve made so many new friends, especially with the wonderful women on the show who went through this journey with me, friendships that I cherish and that I know will last the rest of our lives.”

She went on to follow up by making it clear that everything in life happens for a reason, there are always lessons to be learned, and that she is blessed to have gone through everything in the last year or so. However, the reality star did not mention her ex at all, who was the center of the show, and ended up becoming her husband! While the couple seems to have parted on good terms, it looks like Theresa is not choosing to associate with her ex anymore. And there's arguably only one reason for it — Nist needs to rebrand herself if she wants to build a presence on social media and a brand around her name. Because so far, everything that she has done has in some way gotten associated with the show she was a contestant on. And on top of that, her success on the show turned on its head as the couple unfortunately had to part ways. All of this has essentially kept the spotlight on her connection to Bachelor Nation, turning what could have been a positive chapter into a lingering reminder of the challenges she faced. While Turner is keeping himself busy by being in the spotlight with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Nist is clearly choosing to do the same in another way.

Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima’s Friendship Has Outlasted Their Romances With Turner

Close

Right after finalizing her divorce from Turner, Nist was spotted hanging out with The Golden Bachelor Season 1 runner-up Leslie Fhima. The ladies were Turner’s final two choices before his ultimate decision to marry Nist. However, Nist is making it very clear that there’s no bad blood between them; the two ladies haven’t let Turner come in the way of their friendship. In fact, it looks like Fhima has actually been helping Theresa Nist through her divorce!

In June 2024, Nist traveled to Minnesota from her New Jersey home to spend a weekend with her former co-star. She shared a shot of the two of them enjoying drinks on her Instagram and referred to Fhima as her “dear friend.” Later on, Fhima shared an Instagram post of her own and shared that she had a great time with Nist. The duo also enjoyed a pool day along with Fhima’s children.

This clearly put all the rumors about Nist and Fhima to rest and showed the world that they were completely over Turner. Fans flooded their comments with supportive messages about their journey from rivals to friends. Some fans even commented that they would love to be a fly on the wall during their conversations, just to see what they thought of Turner now. This seems to have been Nist’s way of sending a powerful message and making it clear that she wasn’t going to be defined by her relationship with Turner.

Theresa Nist Has Shifted All Focus to Her Family

Nist has also started using social media as a way for her to share the quality time she spends with her family. Theresa Nist has three children and six grandchildren. The reality star dotes on her family because she is always seen spending time with them and sharing pictures from their many trips. In June 2024, the reality star took to Instagram to share that she was going to become a grandmother for the seventh time and announced her daughter’s pregnancy. She also used the post to express her love for the rest of her grandchildren as she reflected on her time with them over the years.

To the reality star, family is everything. This also explains her decision to call it quits with Turner. The former couple chose to end their relationship when they realized how dedicated both of them were to their respective families. Apparently, a major reason behind their divorce was their disagreements over where to live, since neither of them wanted to be away from their family. So, seeing how much her family means to Theresa through her social media presence, the former couple’s divorce seems to make a lot of sense.

Theresa Nist Continues To Utilize Social Media To Build a New Image for Herself

Nist’s social media presence has become more active and reflects her focus on personal growth, self-love, and empowerment. All of this has provided a deeper look into whom the reality star is as a person. Ever since her split from Turner, Theresa Nist has used social media as a way for her to share what’s going on in her life and let her fans know how she’s doing. After her wedding to Turner, Nist’s posts regularly featured her partner. Nist and Turner spent a lot of time together, and it seemed like they were head over heels for one another.

However, after the divorce, Nist has chosen to be more vulnerable with her fans on social media platforms. Soon after her divorce, Nist shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram holding a trashcan. She captioned the post: “The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist was seen taking out her trash inside her office,” poking fun at the paparazzi who were tracking her every move after the split. It's clear the reality star is breaking away from the image of a heartbroken wife with posts like this.

