Bachelor Nation went crazy in 2023 when producers finally conceded to the outpouring of feedback demanding a bachelor with a bit more experience than the typical mid-20s, early 30s single man with little to no life experience under his belt. After nearly two decades of cookie-cutter, handsome, young, and accomplished men relinquishing control of their dating life in exchange for reality television time, Bachelor Nation welcomed its first golden bachelor. 72-year-old Gerry Turner didn’t have the youth or virility of his predecessors, but he was undeniably handsome and extremely charming. After losing his wife, Gerry was admittedly lonely and eager to experience a second chance at love.

Audiences immediately fell in love with the handsome senior bachelor with the clear blue eyes and empathetic heart. Gerry appeared a bit overwhelmed initially, but he quickly became acclimated to the idea of dating 20 single women in their 60s and 70s who were also ready for a sunset romance. The ratings for The Golden Bachelor were phenomenal and Gerry was almost instantly a fan favorite. Producers hit the jackpot with Gerry, because he possessed the needed physical aesthetic, but he was also great with the ladies. He instinctively showed compassion and empathy to each bachelorette, making her feel comfortable and providing a safe space for each woman to be vulnerable and honest. Fans have begun speculating on the identity of The Golden Bachelorette, but producers would do well to pull from Gerry’s blueprint and take note of both the positive and negative outcomes when selecting his female counterpart.

When audiences were demanding a Golden Bachelor, they probably didn’t take into consideration some of the setbacks that would inevitably arise when looking for a senior bachelor. When Gerry was introduced to Bachelor Nation, women of all ages and cultural backgrounds instantly became obsessed. Focusing on a senior audience could’ve proven to be risky if the bachelor didn’t appeal to women across age, race, and cultural barriers. Although Gerry was in his early '70s he embodied a youthful energy that resonated with the Bachelor Nation audience. Dates scheduled for Gerry and his ladies were filled with physical activity that reconnected them with their inner child. Many of the women admitted feeling like a schoolgirl in his presence. Gerry’s youthful and fun nature worked to keep the audience connected with the golden experiment.

The Golden Bachelorette needs to mimic this formula in order to satisfy the television audience. It’s important for casting directors to select an age-appropriate golden bachelorette with a youthful energy that audiences will connect with immediately. The lucky lady should also fit the necessary aesthetic to satisfy Bachelor Nation. Most of the women cast to be Gerry’s love interests fit the external qualifications. Leslie Fhima is probably the most obvious candidate as she was the last woman standing before Gerry gave his final rose to Theresa Nist. Not only is the former professional ice skater beautiful, but after viewers witnessed Gerry break her heart on the finale, it would feel like justification if Leslie rose from her heartbroken ashes to become the first Golden Bachelorette.

Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin Make Great Choices for 'The Golden Bachelorette'

According to Emma Gray, co-host of Love to See it with Emma and Claire, Leslie is the ultimate choice for the franchise. She shared her praise with Slate reporter Hillary Frey, “Leslie checks all the boxes for the first Golden Bachelorette. She’s vibrant. She’s adventurous. She’s beautiful. She can articulate her feelings with intention and accuracy. And she’s captivating to watch. She also has a narrative arc that will propel her and those of us watching straight into the next season: Fresh out of the hell of heartbreak, our gal will emerge triumphant; ready for a new journey that’s not at all about Gerry, but about her. She was always meant to be the main character.”

Leslie could be the obvious choice for many, but Faith Martin is a viable option as well. The 60-year-old musician, radio host and high school teacher that lives on a scenic farm has all the qualifications to intrigue a house full of older men. Not only is faith a brunette beauty, but her lifestyle reads right out of a romance novel or, at the very least, a country music ballad.

Ellen Goltzer Would Give the Bachelors a Challenge

The casting directors did such a great job with Gerry’s cast of eligible ladies that there are a slew of perfect choices for The Golden Bachelorette. There was the spirited Susan who came back to officiate Gerry’s short-lived marriage to Teresa and the adorable blonde bombshell pickle ball champ that challenged Gerry's athleticism. A former high school teacher, Ellen Goltzer was a fan favorite and many were surprised when Gerry sent her home abruptly. With so many great choices for ABC's new leading lady, it's certain Bachelor Nation fans will be tuned in for the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette in fall of 2024.

Fascination with The Golden Bachelor was unfortunately short-lived after Gerry and Teresa announced they were divorcing after less than 3 months of marriage. The pressure is on for the lady who slips into the golden slippers for The Golden Bachelorette. Gerry's inability to control his own emotions or empathy for the women possibly prevented him from making a responsible choice. Fans were split between Leslie, Faith and Teresa during the final weeks of the show and some voiced concern about Gerry being manipulated by Teresa. Gerry's inability to be honest with Leslie about his choice prior to the final day resulted in Leslie feeling duped and fans criticizing his judgment. The sensitivity that connected with fans early on in the bachelor process came back to bite Gerry in the buns after he appeared incapable of navigating his own emotions and ultimately mishandled Leslie's heart in the process.

'The Golden Bachelor's Love Story Was a Huge Fail

Older singles are sure to have more empathy because of shared life experiences and a different perspective on priorities, etc. That empathy is extremely valuable for connecting with fans and suitors, but as evidenced with Gerry, it can also serve as a potential handicap when it comes to making selections in the process. There were many times when Gerry was so overcome with emotion that he couldn't send any of the ladies home and refused to move forward with the process. His indecisiveness endeared him to audiences, but ultimately, it would break Leslie's heart and result in a marriage that lasted three months. Hopefully, The Golden Bachelorette will learn from Gerry's mistakes and enter the process prepared to make hard decisions at the appropriate time.

There is a fine line between connecting with suitors and having the ability to end their journey when necessary. For a seasoned woman looking for a life partner for the second chapter of her life, it will be important to be able to read between the lines and avoid emotional manipulation. Men usually enter the playing field with an entirely different arsenal for courtship and seduction, so it will be entertaining to watch The Golden Bachelorette navigate this playing field. Audiences are wishing on a golden star for a happily ever after that will eclipse Gerry and Teresa's 90 days.

