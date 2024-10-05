The Golden Bachelorette introduced viewers to a group of silver foxes that were willing to give them a second chance to love. But out of all the contestants on the show, one of them caught the audience's attention. Charles Ling is a 66-year-old retired data analyst from Malvern, Pennsylvania, and ever since he entered the show, he not only swooned on this season's Bachelorette, Joan Vassos but also the nation for his wholesome nature and attitude. Based on his interview with Bachelor Nation, his intentions also match his beloved personality.

In the interview, he revealed that he joined the show due to his daughter's support. She introduced him to The Golden Bachelor, which starred Gerry Turner, and thought her father could have a shot in the senior citizen-led dating reality TV show. While he did find it difficult to date someone who's seeing other people, he views this opportunity as a challenge and hopes it all works out.

Ling isn't the only contestant who was encouraged by their kids to join the show. Recent Bachelor winner, Kelsey Anderson, encouraged her father, Mark, to get on the show after he made his appearance during Hometown Week. According to Kelsey, her parents are what made her believe in true love, and after winning the show, she'd return the family and the franchise a favor by encouraging her father to compete. However, not everyone's family were happy for the contestants to join the show. Jack Lencioni revealed that his ex-wife didn't like the idea of him joining just because she was afraid he was going to say something about the divorce.

Who is 'The Golden Bachelorette's Fan Favorite, Charles Ling?

Image via Bachelor Nation

Ling is a 66-year-old retired data analyst from Pennsylvania and has two adult daughters. The retiree was previously married to his wife for 36 years but lost her six years ago. In his introduction video in week 1, he shared that his daughters want to see him happy again and believe it is time for him to move on.

During his first meeting with Vasos, he was softly spoken, said that he's "66 years old but looks 36" and said that the Golden Bachelorette is in charge. He hopes that being authentic and himself will work out for him. And while he has yet to receive a rose during a date, he's still able to impress her during the first three weeks of the show. In addition, fans adored his reactions and commentary to things, as well as how he's able to keep things real.

Will he make it to the end? Who knows? But if he doesn't make it, there is a chance that Bachelor Nation has found its newest Golden Bachelor star, if the franchise were to continue its casting patterns. The Golden Bachelorette airs every Wednesday on ABC. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The Golden Bachelorette Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Joan Vassos Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) The Bachelor Showrunner Bennett Graebner Character(s) The Golden Bachelorette Expand

Watch on Hulu