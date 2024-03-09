It's the news The Bachelor fans (a.k.a. "Bachelor Nation") have been waiting for...we're officially getting The Golden Bachelorette, a spin-off series of The Golden Bachelor. Premiering in September 2023, The Golden Bachelor was an instant hit, becoming the highest-rated debut for an unscripted ABC series in two years, and the most-watched of any Bachelor franchise premiere on streaming service Hulu. Its finale brought over six million viewers, the highest number in three years, and the wedding between finalist Theresa Nist and leading man Gerry Turner was viewed by 5.2 million households.

The Golden Bachelor follows the same tried-and-true Bachelor formula, but with a twist: the entire cast, including the titular Bachelor Turner, were between the ages of sixty and seventy-five, more than twice the age of the average Bachelor contestant. The show was wildly popular for its more realistic view of life and love due to the more mature contestants, some of whom had been previously married and had children and grandchildren. Due to the success of The Golden Bachelor, it was only a matter of time before ABC announced The Golden Bachelorette. For all the answers to the big questions about the new show, check out the info below.

When Is 'The Golden Bachelorette' Coming Out?

ABC has slated the Season 1 premiere of The Golden Bachelorette for Fall 2024. Historically, the franchise has had each week's episode air live on ABC, with the availability to stream it the next day on Hulu.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Since Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette has yet to begin filming, there isn't a trailer for the show. We likely won't get one until a few weeks before the series premieres on ABC sometime in the Fall.

What Will 'The Golden Bachelorette' Be About?

The Golden Bachelorette will tackle the same format as The Golden Bachelor but with a woman in the driver's seat. The premise is simple: a leading lady looks for love with about twenty hopefuls, letting some go at the weekly rose ceremony until there is one finalist left. Because the contestants in the Golden versions of The Bachelor are about twice the age of those in the original series, audiences are given a completely different lens than the dating show norm. From conversation topics to the fact that hometown dates include not just children, but grandchildren, too, the show has a calmer, yet more serious undertone to it. The Golden Bachelor contained far less drama between contestants and much more heart, and time will tell if The Golden Bachelorette will deliver that same charm.

Do We Know Who Will Be in 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

So far, only host Jesse Palmer is slated to be a part of Season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette. While there is plenty of buzz about who the titular Golden Bachelorette will be, the show has not confirmed who will be leading the charge in the premiere season. Historically, the new lead in the franchise is a fan-favorite from the previous season's batch of contestants, so we can expect The Golden Bachelorette to follow that same format.

As for the male contestants vying for the bachelorette's attention, we'll have to wait for an official cast announcement to find out who will be looking for love. Stay tuned for a cast guide from Collider when the information is announced!

What Is the Background Behind 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

The Golden Bachelorette is the next in line of a long, never-ending portion of The Bachelor franchise, which began with the original show's premiere in 2002. With their own cinematic universe lovingly titled "Bachelor Nation," the franchise has had many spin-offs, including Bachelor In Paradise, where contestants from seasons past meet at an island resort, and Bachelor Winter Games, where fan favorites compete in Olympic-type activities while finding love back at the lodge. The Bachelor has also found its way around the world with The Bachelor Canada, The Bachelor Vietnam, and The Bachelor New Zealand.

Created by Mike Fleiss in 2002, the first season of The Bachelor premiered on ABC and had Alex Michel in its leading role. The show did well with audiences who were new to the reality show dating format, with each episode bringing in an average of ten million viewers a week. Michel went on to choose Trista Rehn, although the couple chose not to take the engagement route and broke up several months after filming ended. This is a common issue with any reality TV dating show, where relationships are often short-lived once filming ends and life goes back to reality. The Bachelor and The Bachelorette can't claim many successes from their combined 48 seasons, but fans continue to watch and root for those vying for love even if they aren't sure it'll last. Time will tell if the "Golden" relationships from the show will last a lifetime and show us that it's not just wisdom that comes with age, but lasting reality TV relationships, too.

Who Is Making 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

So far, only The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer is credited with The Golden Bachelorette, as he'll be hosting the show in its inaugural season. The show will have a familiar home on ABC, where the franchise has been shown for the last twenty-one years.

