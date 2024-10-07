The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 is in full swing and leading lady Joan Vassos has quickly become a fan-favorite. With her grace and authenticity, Vassos’s mature approach to love and relationships is a breath of fresh air, especially after the colossal fall from grace of the Golden Bachelor lead Gerry Turner. Turner appeared to be the perfect gentleman in search of love on the first season of The Golden Bachelor with his charm and the heartfelt story of the loss of his first wife, Toni Turner. When he found love again with The Golden Bachelor contestant Theresa Nist, it was the perfect happy ending to his story — until it wasn’t!

When the couple called it quits three months after their highly-publicized wedding, Turner’s intentions were called into question. Not only was the first-ever Golden Bachelor exposed for lying about his love life, but his thirst for fame also starts becoming extremely evident if you revisit the show now. From leading runner-up Leslie Fhima on to bragging about women proposing to him in his DMs right after the divorce, Gerry Turner’s reputation has taken a nosedive. So, when Turner decided to pay a surprise visit to her during the cocktail party on The Golden Bachelorette Episode 3, it didn't come off as well as he might have hoped.

Gerry Turner Crashed ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

The Golden Bachelorette Season 1, Episode 3 was an emotional rollercoaster as Vassos debated whether she really was ready to move on. While the leading lady was debating her feelings, Gerry Turner’s sudden arrival at the mansion took her by surprise. But she wasn’t the only one! In an interview with ABC’s On the Red Carpet, host Jesse Palmer revealed that he had no idea Turner was going to show up that night. This revelation immediately casts a lot of doubt on Turner’s true intentions. While he made it appear as though he was there to support Vassos and offer her advice, his appearance felt more like an attempt to reclaim the spotlight.

Instead of helping Vassos work through her feelings of uncertainty, Turner said: “Have you considered the possibility that your guy is not here?” This only seemed to add to Vassos’s doubts and emotional turmoil. Besides, if Turner really wanted to help Vassos out, it would have been better for him to do it off-camera. The last thing the Golden Bachelorette needs right now is for the divorced Golden Bachelor to come in and make her doubt her connections and complicate her journey.

He Tried To Play Up a Special Connection With Vassos

Vassos joined The Bachelor franchise as a contestant on The Golden Bachelor. While she did have an initial spark with Turner, Vassos had to leave the show halfway because of a family emergency. But now that she’s back and looking for her special someone, Turner is trying to imply that the two of them had a deep connection before Vassos’s sudden exit. The Golden Bachelor really tried to play up their dynamic and claimed that he would always have a special connection to her.

His statement was surprising considering he and Vassos only went on one date on the show and never really had a chance to know each other on a deeper level. But Turner’s attempt to make it look like there were lingering feelings between the two of them implied something completely different. However, Vassos was quick to shut down that whole conversation and referred to Turner as a good friend, and nothing more. Talk about setting the record straight!

Joan Vassos Deserves a Fresh Start Outside of Gerry Turner

Image via ABC

Joan Vassos lost her husband, John Vassos, in 2021 after his battle with pancreatic cancer. The couple was married for 32 years and share four children. Vassos has obviously had to deal with a lot of grief after her husband’s passing. Now, she’s finally taking a leap of faith and moving on. After everything she has been through, The Golden Bachelorette deserves a fresh start. She is looking for something real, unlike Turner, who has shown in recent months that love was never his priority. The last thing Vassos needs right now is someone who’s only interested in making headlines. After The Hollywood Reporter exposed Turner for his lies, he has been desperately trying to cling to the spotlight and redeem his image. But it’s evident that Turner is not the right person to be offering Joan Vassos any kind of advice after all the drama he has been involved in.

The Golden Bachelorette airs every Wednesday on ABC in the U.S. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The Golden Bachelorette Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Joan Vassos Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu Franchise(s) The Bachelor Expand

