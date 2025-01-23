Joan Vassos isn’t one to think about what-ifs. The Golden Bachelorette star tried to clarify speculation that The Golden Bachelor Season 1 lead Gerry Turner wanted to give his relationship with Vassos a second shot. On the January 22, 2025, episode of the Two Jersey Js with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler podcast, Joan Vassos, who had been a contestant on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, shed light on her dynamic with Turner.

The Golden Bachelorette lead answered the hosts Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler’s theories on the off-chance of Gerry Turner possibly wanting to give it a shot with Vassos after his marriage with Theresa Nist went south. Vassos response was by saying that she would not like to comment. The reality TV star stated that despite the duo having a connection, their relationship had evolved into the following:

“We are really good friends still. We stay in touch.”

Vassos' answer still leaves fans unclear whether she still has feelings for Gerry. Vassos had to cut her journey on The Golden Bachelor short to help her daughter, who was experiencing postpartum depression following the birth of her baby. Gerry Turner went on to marry Theresa Nist, but unfortunately, the duo called it quits just three months after tying the knot. Vassos, on the other hand, is currently engaged to the winner of her season of The Golden Bachelorette, Chock Chapple.