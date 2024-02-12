The Big Picture The spin-off series, The Golden Bachelorette , will air after the summer season of The Bachelorette this year.

The official release date and first Golden Bachelorette have yet to be announced.

The success of The Golden Bachelor highlights the celebration of aging, and The Golden Bachelorette aims to do the same.

Fans of The Golden Bachelor have been waiting for the spin-off series, The Golden Bachelorette, to hit their TV screens. Luckily, we now have a release date! While we loved watching Gerry Turner ​​​​​and Theresa Nist fall in love in the first season, now, we're waiting for a lovely new woman to have her chance in her "golden years." The new reality series is set to air after the summer season of The Bachelorette this year, and it will be nice to see a line-up of women choosing to find love again!

The spin-off series will air on ABC with episodes airing on Hulu the next day, but we still don't know when the official release date will be. We also still don't know who our first Golden Bachelorette is going to be, but we do know that her series will probably be the talk of the town. The Golden Bachelor, earned "43.4 million total viewers after 35 days of viewing across linear and streaming platforms and ranks as the No. 1 new unscripted series this season among adults 18-49," a press release stated. It also stated that The Golden Bachelor was the No.1 unscripted show by ABC to ever premiere on Hulu!

The Golden Bachelor Follow a new kind of love for the golden years, when a hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. Release Date September 28, 2023 Cast Jesse Palmer , Gerry Turner , Leslie Fhima , Theresa Nist Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1

Will 'The Goldeen Bachelorette' Have the Same Success?

Image from ABC

While we don't yet know what the series will hold for us or who we're going to be looking for love with, it is exciting to know that this is going to be a summer of women searching for love in the Bachelor universe! And after such a successful love story with Turner and Nist, it is going to be interesting to see who they end up choosing to take on the first season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Related ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Ladies Prove Catfights Are for All Ages The senior ladies on 'The Golden Bachelor' are giving the 'Bad Girls Club' a run for their money squabbling over Gerry Turner.

Despite news of Turner's past, he still found love and married Nist this year. With so many women that Turner didn't end up picking on the series, there are options for the Golden Bachelorette herself from the previous cast. But more than all of that, why the show worked in the first season was because it gave us a look into aging and how beautiful it can be. So many television shows have made age a bad thing and The Golden Bachelor celebrated the "golden years" and, hopefully, The Golden Bachelorette will find success by doing the same thing. Until we know more, it's nice to know the show will come our way this fall.

Season one of The Golden Bachelor is available for streaming on Hulu.Watch on Hulu