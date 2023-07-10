There’s nothing sports fans love more than a rags-to-riches underdog story. Known for bringing audiences compelling films centered on their favorite professional athletes like Tiger Woods, Shaquille O’Neal, and Tony Hawk, HBO is at it again with its upcoming two-part docuseries, The Golden Boy. Stepping into the ring and taking a swing at the true story behind the life of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, a newly dropped and exclusive to Collider trailer takes audiences on a journey through time, following De La Hoya’s rise to the top of the sport.

In his own words, De La Hoya describes his humble beginnings as a young man with a talent for boxing. Putting on his first pair of gloves at just six years old, De La Hoya reflects on his childhood and the tough love motivation that he received from his father who saw his son as the family’s ticket out of East LA. Driven by his dying mother’s wish to see him win the gold medal, De La Hoya takes his training incredibly seriously and makes it into the big leagues in his early twenties. Earning the nickname “The Golden Boy,” De La Hoya seemed to have the perfect life filled with models and money. But, when his public persona was smudged by a blackmail scandal in which leaked photos showed the fighter dressed in fishnets, the truth came out that De La Hoya was struggling with drugs and alcohol and had cheated on his wife. Prepared to face the best and worst times head-on, the trailer promises that fans will hear De La Hoya’s whole story in The Golden Boy.

Along with De La Hoya, the docuseries will also feature interviews with those closest to him including his father Joel De La Hoya Sr., brother Joel De La Hoya Jr., and sister Cecilia De La Hoya. The proud father of six children, three of De La Hoya’s kids, Atiana De La Hoya, Devon De La Hoya, and Jacob De La Hoya will also sit down to talk about their dad’s life as well as the boxer’s ex-fiancée Shanna Moakler. Outside the immediate family, audiences can expect to hear from others including the champion’s best childhood friend, former trainer, and other big names in the sport’s community as well as the woman behind the bombshell photos, Milana Dravnel.

Who’s Behind The Golden Boy?

Previously helming documentaries including Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Any One of Us, and Giving Voice, Fernando Villena lends his vision as the director. No stranger to the worlds of filmmaking and sports, Mark Wahlberg serves as an executive producer under his Unrealistic Ideas Production banner with co-owners Archie Gips and Stephen Levinson. Also attached to the executive production team is TV host and Saved by the Bell alum, Mario Lopez, with David Wendell and Jeffrey Stearns. Joining the team under HBO are Lisa Heller, Bentley Weiner, and Nancy Abraham.

You can check out the trailer and poster for The Golden Boy below and tune in to HBO on Monday, July 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT for part one with the second installment airing the following night at the same time. Max subscribers will be able to stream both episodes back to back on July 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.