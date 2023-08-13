The Big Picture The Golden Girls, a beloved and timeless television show, follows four older women in Miami and explores their romantic endeavors and family drama.

The Golden Girls is one of the most timeless and endearing television shows ever created. In fact, it is so beloved by fans that it's almost taken for granted just how silly the premise of the show is. The Golden Girls follows four older women with unique and vibrant personalities who live together in Miami, Florida. The series follows many aspects of their lives ranging from their romantic endeavors to their family drama. The Golden Girls premiered on NBC in 1985 and was an immediate and immense success, both to critics and audiences. Over its seven-season run it brought home multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globes, in addition to consistently ranking as one of the most viewed shows on television.

Looking back, The Golden Girls feels like it was always meant to be a cultural mainstay, but the origin of the idea came from a surprisingly effective source. It was a skit that featured actresses Selma Diamond and Doris Roberts parodying hit NBC show Miami Vice that inspired the overall conceit of the show. So, how did this comedic duo making fun of a crime drama lead to the creation of The Golden Girls?

What is 'The Golden Girls' About?

The Golden Girls is about a group of four older, single women who share a house in Miami. Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) is the owner of the house who is joined by Rose Nylund (Betty White) and Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur). The pilot sees Dorothy's mother, Sophia (Estelle Getty), move out of her retirement home and into their Florida residence. However, just because these characters were all older women doesn't mean they were all cut from the same mold. Blanche was a phenomenal example of a Southern belle, who was also the most man-hungry of the group. There was Rose, who was the sweet, innocent one of the group, but even she had her bold and sassy moments. Dorothy was practical and sarcastic, which could put her at odds with her blunt mother, Sophia. The series followed these four main characters navigating their later years as they looked for love, dealt with pain, and ultimately bonded together to form deep, irreplaceable friendships.

Each of these spirited characters was brought to life by a set of talented performers. The show's ensemble cast brought wit, wisdom, and heart to millions of television viewers. The love and affection for these characters was immense, as each one of these stars won an Emmy Award for their performance on the show. Betty White won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy in 1986 and was nominated in every subsequent year of the show's run. However, her co-stars also got to shine, as Rue McClanahan won the award in 1987, then Bea Arthur won it in 1988. Qualified for a different category from the rest of the cast, Estelle Getty won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy in 1988. Between each of their awards and countless nominations, the cast truly became America's beloved golden girls.

The First Idea for 'The Golden Girls' Was Very Different

An article from South Florida newspaper, Sun Sentinel, revealed all the necessary factors that led to the creation of The Golden Girls. Prior to the 1984-85 television season, executives at NBC were looking for a show that could maximize the Saturday time slots. They needed to find an idea that garnered a wide audience, as Saturday was a tricky day for television, since many viewers weren't home and those that did stay in often rented movies.

The idea for The Golden Girls was first planted when then-Entertainment President Brandon Tarkitoff happened upon How to Marry a Millionaire, a 1953 movie that starred Hollywood icons Marilyn Monroe, Betty Grable, and Lauren Bacall in their attempts to, well, marry a millionaire. Tarkitoff found the premise of women pursuing a wealthy partner interesting, but it wasn't enough just yet.

A preview session for NBC's upcoming shows helped push Tarkitoff's initial musings to new heights. The NBC All-Star Hour was a TV special that previewed and celebrated the upcoming slate of shows that season. It featured clips of the shows, live musical performances, and a plethora of skits, comedy, and conversation from actors and other notable figures.

At the preview, Selma Diamond and Doris Roberts joked around about a new hit show set in Miami. Selma painted the scene about a show that involved cha-cha lessons, mink coats, and sitting on the beach, but Doris had to correct her before it got too far. The show they were promoting wasn't called "Miami Nice," it was Miami Vice. At the time Diamond was known for her role on Night Court while Roberts was known for Remington Steele and would later play a major role in Everybody Loves Raymond.

The chemistry and humor of Diamond and Roberts inspired Tarkitoff, who realized that the idea of an older woman pursuing a rich doctor was more fun than watching a younger girl do the same thing. A "Miami Nice" show could actually work, and Roberts and Diamond had shown him that firsthand. Susan Harris, who had created the two sitcoms Soap and Benson, was given the reins to the show and the star-studded cast soon followed. When the show debuted the next year, it was a smash hit that helped NBC rake in the weekend ratings that they were looking for.

'The Golden Girls' Became an Endearing and Timeless Classic

The incomparable charm of the show and its endlessly lovable characters made it one of NBC's most successful shows. To this day, it's considered a timeless classic that aged well and contains plots that still feel relevant today. After seven seasons, the series ended with Bea Arthur's departure, but there was still more of the golden girls to be had. A sequel to the series called The Golden Palace followed the remaining characters and was a remarkable follow-up to the show, despite only running for one season.

Initially inspired by a movie from the 1950s, solidified with the talented banter of two funny actresses, and led by an incredible cast and crew, The Golden Girls is one-of-a-kind in sitcom history. And considering how the spirit of The Golden Girls is embodied by older women continuing to live life to the fullest, it's only fitting that it was inspired by two talented women that showed just how much fun there is to be had in one's golden years.