Centering around a quartet of strong, independent women, none of The Golden Girls were characters to be trifled with. Trading cheesecakes for cosmopolitans, it's easy to see how this 80s sitcom was influential in paving the way for television phenomena like Sex and the City. While finding humor in the mundane, the show also never shied away from tackling important social issues. There was complexity in the themes and stories of the show, which was echoed in the characters. Archetypal but never one-note, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White kept the series alive for seven seasons.

RELATED: Must-See Films for Fans of 'The Golden Girls'

Naive and perennially sweet, Betty White's Rose Nylund was the easiest character to underestimate. Known for her long-winded stories and childlike cheerfulness, she established herself as everyone's favorite St. Olafian. But Rose wasn't just sugar, the character also had plenty of spice. With strength, sass and surprising smarts, the times when she was not so innocent proved that this Rose has thorns.

Defeating Daisy

Rose's greatest triumph was over a tyrannical ten-year-old, Sunshine Cadet Daisy. Blanche mistakenly let Daisy take Rose's teddy. But Fernando the teddy was a family heirloom, and much more important than Blanche imagined. Rose's directive to her housemates was crystal clear: "Just cut the crap and get back the damn bear." Realizing the value of the bear to Rose, Daisy held Fernando for ransom and blackmailed the ladies for his safe return.

In their final showdown, Rose let Daisy think she'd won the day. Placing her arm around Daisy, Rose sweetly acknowledged that "Sometimes life just isn't fair kiddo"... and in one swift motion, grabbed the bear and tossed the child out the door. Thinking two steps ahead, Rose got Fernando back, and her beaming grin was worth its weight in gold.

Powerful Sexuality

Rose's sweetness didn't preclude her from having a powerful sexuality. Like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, the series explored female sexuality without shame. Rose wasn't in the habit of talking about sex as openly as her housemates - but in her words, "it's been my experience that people who talk about it a lot don't do it very often."

With her trademark naivety, Rose was blithely unaware that it was impressively above-par to be physical with her husband twice a day, every day for 18 years. She also confidently shared that she had 56 boyfriends before her husband. Though she didn't speak on it often, when she did, Rose expressed a sexual confidence that might not have been expected of the character.

Serving Sass

Despite her dim wit, Rose often had a sharp tongue. Playing the character to perfection, Betty White delivered many of Rose's jabs while smiling like a human sunbeam. When Blanche posited "You know what I hate most about the end of a party?" Rose didn't miss a beat to say; "Trying to find your underwear in the big pile?" On the subject of her first impression of Blanche, Rose mused "I thought you wore too much makeup and were a sl*t. I was wrong, you don't wear too much makeup."

RELATED: 'The Golden Girls': 7 Best Episodes of Blanche Devereaux

Dorothy wasn't exempt from Rose's wrath. After a conversation about Rose's boyfriend Miles cheating with Dorothy, Rose threatened: "If I ever caught Miles with another woman I'd..." and clenching her fist, she shattered a coffee mug to pieces with her bare hand.

Fiercely Competitive

When Rose found out that Dorothy was a good bowler, she brutally and unceremoniously dropped Blanche as a bowling partner. The incident brought to light Rose's competitive nature, and she divulged that she'd changed high schools "because of a field hockey incident." Convincing Dorothy to be her partner, she resorted to threats: "Just say yes and nobody will get hurt. Unless we don't win."

In her funniest moment of crazed competitiveness, Rose was over the moon about her Volunteer Vanguard Award nomination. After losing to Agnes Bradshaw seven years running, she was ready to take out the award – because, thankfully, Agnes was dead. When Agnes posthumously won the award, Rose lamented "She doesn't need that award on her mantle. She's on her mantle!" Disheartened by the loss, a not-so-innocent Rose stole the trophy anyway.

A Bed Of Rose's

Image via Touchstone Pictures/NBC

In a less-than-ideal morning-after scenario, Rose discovered that her date from the night before was dead. This was the second time a man Rose slept with had a heart attack and died (the first being her husband, Charlie). Rose described the moment Charlie passed away during the act, yelling "Rose, I'm going!" Fearing she may have a kiss of death, Rose became reclusive.

When she eventually accepted that she wasn't responsible for the deaths, she went on a date with Arnie. The episode concluded with one of Rose's cheekiest jokes. "Arnie. I slept with him. He died. And the sheriff, I told him about me and how I kill men. He didn't believe me. He said 'let's see, sleep with me'. So I did. And the sheriff died." Far from innocent and spicy as-can-be, Rose's joke about a murderous mating rampage showed her naughty nature.

Sibling Rivalry

Despite being the sweetest character to ever grace the small screen, not all of Rose's relationships were peachy. Moments before opening the door to Holly, Rose's "God, I hate this woman" set the tone for what would be a rocky week with her visiting sister.

When Holly crossed the line by sleeping with Blanche's boyfriend, Rose let her have it. "Why do you always have to act like such a jackass?" – Rose didn't mince words when she told her sister to get it together and take responsibility. Rose's frank and fiery chat with Holly showed that she didn't need to be liked by everyone and wasn't afraid to speak her mind.

Surprising Smarts

Sometimes Rose shocked her housemates with surprising smarts. Using advanced psychological terminology in a conversation about a colleague, Rose told the trio that she was an avid reader of 'The American Journal of Abnormal Psychology'. She also had in-depth knowledge of plumbing from her upbringing on a farm.

RELATED: 10 TV Spinoffs You Forgot Existed

Generally assumed to have nothing in her skull but wallpaper paste, Rose's unexpected understanding of topics that surprised her friends suggested she was not as vacant as she seemed. Adding to the complexity of the character, viewers could wonder what else Rose knows that she doesn't let on.

Hidden Talents

Rose had many hidden talents that popped up throughout the series. She was adept at songwriting, co-writing the classic anthem "Miami Is Nice". She acted in plays at the community theater, including Cats, The Sound of Music and Henny Penny. To Blanche's dismay, Rose was better at dirty dancing than her. When the two took a class together, Blanche couldn't nail the steps, but the movements came naturally to mild-mannered Rose.

Her greatest hidden talent was on full display at the dance marathon, when she took to the floor in a back-flipping, cartwheeling solo that brought the house down. Not to be underestimated, Rose had a swag of talents up her sleeve that proved she was no wallflower.

Killing Freida Claxton

Neighborhood misery-guts Freida Claxton was the only person on the block who wanted a 200-year-old oak tree cut down. Rose tried to convince her to sign a petition to save the tree, but Freida wouldn't budge. It was hardly a surprise, given that half the neighborhood kids wore Freida Claxton costumes last Halloween.

When the city council discussed the tree, Freida was immovable and rude. Departing from her penchant for turning frowns upside down, on this occasion Rose blew a fuse. Rose yelled at Freida "If you don't like it just drop dead". Which is exactly what Freida did. Rose successfully willing Freida's demise may have been an accident, but it saved the tree and the neighbors from the cantankerous Claxton.

Conquering Her Fear

After their home was burgled, Rose struggled to feel safe. Not sleeping at night and constantly on edge, she bought a gun for protection. Startled by a man's voice at the door one night, Rose fired at the doorway, narrowly missing Blanche's date. Blanche's Chinese vase was not so lucky.

Followed in a parking lot the next day, a terrified Rose attacked her pursuer, whacking him "right in his safe deposit box". At that moment, she proved her mettle to herself. Giving herself a much-needed reminder that she's not so innocent, Rose happily concluded that she can always hold her own.

NEXT: 7 Great Betty White Episodes From 'The Golden Girls'