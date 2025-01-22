True Crime is well-treaded territory for horror. The '80s had its based-on-a-true-story boom, the '90s its gritty detectives, and the 2000s its thrillers that aimed to subvert it all. Through every era, portrayals of serial killers stand out. At the “true” end, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer and David Fincher’s Zodiac have captivated audiences and critics alike while fictional serial killers like Hannibal Lecter and Patrick Bateman are cultural staples. Fatih Akin, director of the acclaimed German film Head-On, tests the audience's love of depraved killers in The Golden Glove. A horror-comedy like the book it’s based on, The Golden Glove doesn’t use the dissonant genre to make light of murder. Instead, it leans into the absurdity of red flags exhibited by these offenders and how the beliefs of those around them condone their atrocities.

'The Golden Glove' Follows Real-Life Serial Killer Fritz Honka