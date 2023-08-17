The Big Picture Tony Leung and Andy Lau, famous for their work in Internal Affairs, reunite in The Goldfinger.

The trailer gives a glimpse into a story of greed, money, and aspiring to be part of the elite.

The film is set in the 1980s, showcasing the cut-throat machinations of Hong Kong's business elites during the tail end of British colonial rule. The fictionalized film is inspired by the true story of the Carrian Group.

The Goldfinger brings us a reunion between Tony Leung and Andy Lau, famous for their work together on Internal Affairs. Now, with a new trailer and release date out, fans of both Leung and Lau are excited to see the reunion that they've been waiting for. The trailer for The Goldfinger gives us a look into a story of greed, money, and trying to rise above everyone else to become The Elite. This is a twist for fans from the last time they saw Leung in action — many newer fans, were introduced to the actor as Xu Wenwu in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings. But fans of Leung's work as a whole have been waiting for the reunion between Leung and Lau, The duo also reunites with Felix Chong, who wrote Internal Affairs and is directing The Goldfinger. Now, the English-subtitled trailer gives us a beautiful look into what the team has in store for us.

The film's official synopsis is described as follows:

"Set in the 1980s, the film depicts cut-throat machinations between Hong Kong’s jostling business elites amidst the backdrop of the tail end of British colonial rule. It tells the story of the rise and bust of a fictional Hong Kong company called Jiali Group, following the travails of its chairman Cheng Yiyan through 15 years of investigations by the Independent Commission Against Corruption as murders are committed, billions in market value evaporate and millions are spent on litigation fees."

Image via Emperor Motion Pictures

When Will The Goldfinger Be Released?

Right now, the movie is set to come out on December 30, 2023, in Hong Kong. The rest of the cast includes Simon Yam, Philip Keung, Alex Fong Chung-sun, Charlene Choi, Chin Ka-lok, and Carlos Chan, and is actually inspired by a true story. Based loosely on the Hong Kong company Carrian Group, it will be interesting to see how The Goldfinger brings this story to life, and with Leung and Lau leading the charge, this is one that fans won't want to miss.

Check out the new trailer below.