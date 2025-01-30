Last month it was announced that Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy would lead the upcoming Peacock adaptation of the Karin Slaughter thriller The Good Daughter. The limited series will also feature Brendan Gleeson. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver will all serve as producers on the project. The twisty thriller, based on Slaughter's work, will follow sisters Charlotte (Fahy) and Samantha (Byrne) who are still trying to put their lives back together after a horrific violent incident nearly 30 years ago. With those years past, Charlotte is now a lawyer and is "she’s forced to confront her own demons" according to the show's logline, when another attack occurs.

Collider's Steve Weintraub talked with Byrne about the upcoming project during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Byrne was there promoting her drama If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You. In terms of The Good Daughter, Byrne says she'll be filming for the project in May and June. "So we're starting casting and the rest of that, and we start up in May. So that's what I've got coming up so far."

Karin Slaughter Is in the Writer's Room for the First Time