The Big Picture ABC's hit series The Good Doctor will end after its upcoming seventh season, leaving a gap in the network's programming.

The show, which first aired in 2017, follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, played by Freddie Highmore.

Freddie Highmore expressed gratitude for his experience on the show, thanking the cast, crew, and viewers for their support.

All good things must come to an end and that’s unfortunately about to be the case for ABC’s hit series, The Good Doctor. Today it was announced that the weeknight drama will end following its upcoming seventh season. A great run for any show of its kind, the heartfelt medical procedural will leave a gap in the network’s programming, which will likely be filled by a new project in the fall season. Audiences can catch the last batch of episodes following the staff of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital beginning on February 20.

First gracing TV screens in 2017, The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, an up-and-coming surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. Throughout the series, audiences watched as Dr. Murphy rose to the occasion time and time again, connecting with the hospital’s staff and their patients on a deeper level and working through his own set of challenges every step of the way. The seventh and now final season also stars Chuku Modu, Christina Chang, Richard Schiff, Bria Samoné Henderson, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, and Fiona Gubelmann.

The final episode of the sixth season saw the welcoming of Dr. Murphy (Highmore) and Lea’s (Spara) newborn son. Tensions are still high between Dr. Murphy and his mentor, Dr. Glassman (Schiff) but the congratulatory present given to the couple — a blanket with the baby’s name — promises that there’s still hope for their friendship yet. Meanwhile, the hospital board’s ongoing threat of the nurse’s union organizing and the ambulance accident involving Danny (Brandon Larracuente), Jared (Modu), and Jerome (Giacomo Baessato) gave audiences quite a shock during the season finale.

Freddie Highmore Has Nothing But Gratitude For 'The Good Doctor's Seven Season Run

In a statement accompanying the news of The Good Doctor’s cancelation, Highmore said:

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David [Shore], Liz [Feldman], and Erin [Gunn] as well as the hugely talented - and lovely - cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

ABC will have two slots to fill in the coming year as Station 19 is also set to bow out following its upcoming seventh season. Check out a trailer for Season 7 of The Good Doctor below.

