Dr. Jared Kalu is back for the sixth season of The Good Doctor. An original cast member of the medical drama, Chuku Modu, is set to make a comeback, reprising his role as Jared Kalu for the current season of the popular drama. Modu left the show five years ago after appearing in the first episode of the second season.

Modu will appear in the Season 6 episode titled, “Old Friends”, slated to premiere on March 6, according to Deadline. Dr. Kalu will make a surprise visit to San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital in the episode. His return to the hospital will be with a billionaire patient of his. The Good Doctor’s co-showrunner and executive producer, Liz Friedman, noted that fans will get to learn what Dr. Kalu has been up to for the five years he was away.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Chuku rejoin The Good Doctor family, and for the audience to learn what Dr. Kalu has been up since he left St. Bon.”

Image via ABC

Dr. Jared Kalu on The Good Doctor

In the first season of the medical drama, Modu played Dr. Kalu, a surgical resident who became a fan favorite for his constant support of the main character, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), an autistic surgical resident. At first, Jared wasn't friendly with Shaun who was finding it difficult to acclimate as a new resident at San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital. In getting to understand Shaun, Jared was able to help and assist him, especially with Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez), who was hard on the young doctor. However, Jared’s career at the hospital took a nose dive after he assaulted a co-worker who sexually harassed his then-girlfriend, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas).

Jared was fired from the hospital as a surgical resident. Feeling betrayed by the hospital, Jared sued for racial discrimination and won. Although he was reinstated, he lost the respect of some of his colleagues, including the respect of the chief of surgery Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper), and the hospital’s boss, Dr. Melendez. In the end, Jared left the hospital for Denver after getting a job there.

What Dr. Kalu's Return Means For The Characters

Jared’s relationship with Shaun was important to the first season as he became one of Shaun’s first friends at the hospital. His comeback will be instrumental to the show, especially after the years of growth that they have had—Shaun got married, and he had a baby—it will be interesting to see how Jared has grown too.

Since leaving the show, Modu appeared in the last two seasons of The 100 and in Captain Marvel. The Good Doctor is produced by ABC Signature and Sony Picture Television Series. Co-showrunners are Friedman and David Shore. Shore and Friedman are also executive producers along with Daniel Day Kim, Erin Gunn, Thomas L. Moran, David Hoselton, Peter Blake, Jessica Grasl, Garrett Lerner, Mike Listo, Freddie Highmore, Shawn Williamson, David Kim, and Sebastian Lee.

Season 6 of The Good Doctor is currently airing on ABC and you can catch Modu's return on March 6.