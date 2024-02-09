For seven seasons, fans have tuned in to The Good Doctor to watch Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a surgeon with Autism and Savant syndrome, solves baffling medical mysteries at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, along with the rest of the hospital staff. The series follows Shaun's ups and downs, both personal and professional. It has been a consistent hit for ABC since it premiered in 2017 and was based on a South Korean series of the same name. In 2024, it was announced that the seventh season would be the show's last.

Some episodes of The Good Doctor stand out thanks to compelling story lines, from complicated medical cases to interpersonal drama between hospital staff. At its best, the show can be both heartfelt and humorous, balancing life-and-death situations with lighthearted subplots, with impressive performances from the cast, Highmore especially. But it can also be intense and emotional, with complex cases that don't always have a happy ending and take an immense emotional toll on Shaun and his colleagues.

10 "Burnt Food" (Season 1, Episode 1)

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

Audiences were introduced to Dr. Shaun Murphy and the staff of San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital in the series premiere “Burnt Food.” As Shaun was on his way to his first day of work, he stopped to help a young boy who was injured by a piece of glass. Meanwhile, the rest of the hospital staff had concerns about Murphy, and his only defender was Dr. Glassman, his longtime friend and mentor.

It’s fitting that one of the best episodes of The Good Doctor was the series premiere. “Burnt Food” set up the show’s premise and characters, in particular showing just how intelligent, skilled and even passionate Shaun was, from stopping to save a young boy to delivering a moving speech about what motivated him to become a doctor. The episode also established the relationship between Shaun and Glassman, especially Glassman’s faith in Shaun.

9 "Faces" (Season 2, Episode 14)

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

In “Faces,” Dr. Andrews successfully talked a grieving mother into donating her teenage daughter’s face to another young girl whose own face was disfigured in an accident involving a gun, and the team took on the daunting procedure of the transplant. It was based on a real - although rare - procedure. Meanwhile, Shaun took a vacation day to check on Glassman, and the two took some of Glassman’s CBD-laced nausea pills.

“Faces” presented two very different storylines, at least on the surface—a lighthearted one focused on the friendship between Shaun and Glassman and a serious one presenting the complex procedure of a face transplant. But both dealt with what makes a person who they are. One of the episode’s most moving moments was the “Walk of Honor,” in which hospital staff lined the halls as the grieving mother walked with her daughter’s body to have the transplant.

8 'Quarantine, Pt. 2' (Season 2, Episode 11)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

At the conclusion of a two-part episode, the mid-season premiere, “Quarantine” had the hospital still quarantined due to a deadly virus, with parts of the hospital shut off from the others to contain the virus. The chaos and noise in the emergency room overwhelmed Shaun, and Lim’s life was in danger after catching the virus. Meanwhile, the situation posed challenges for Melendez and Claire as they worked to complete a bone-marrow transplant.

“Quarantine” was a great conclusion to the two-part episode arc, with a high-stakes scenario taking its toll on hospital staff both physically and emotionally, from making Shaun feel stressed and overwhelmed to causing Lim to collapse after contracting the virus. Lim’s fear of dying, and her colleagues’ concern and determination to save her, made for some of the episode’s most emotional moments, compounded by the tension as her condition worsened.

7 "I Love You" (Season 3, Episode 20)

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

After an earthquake struck San Jose, hospital staff worked to help those injured in it in the Season 3 finale “I Love You,” with some risking their own safety by doing so. Shaun was trapped with a woman, Vera, whose life he ultimately saved - but not before promising he would move on from Lea. After Shaun and Vera both made it out, Lea greeted Shaun with a passionate kiss and told him she loved him. Meanwhile, Melendez was among those injured, which ultimately led to his death due to internal bleeding.

“I Love You” was an intense two-part season finale which showed just how far hospital staff were willing to go to save lives, especially when one of their own was among the gravely injured. With so many characters in dire circumstances, it was an emotional episode all around, with memorable moments from nearly everyone, but especially when it came to the death of Melendez. The episode was a heartbreaking but well-done sendoff for him.

6 "Breakdown" (Season 2, Episode 17)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

In “Breakdown,” after being assigned to work in pathology by Dr. Han (Daniel Dae Kim), Shaun was determined to join the surgical team in an operation to remove a tumor. Shaun instead worked on the case of an infant whose injuries suggested abuse but turned out to be the result of a subdural bleed from delivery. Shaun ultimately confronts Han about returning to his prior work in surgery, leading to an emotional confrontation and Shaun’s firing.

“Breakdown” has become known for - and is named for - Shaun’s intense outburst in the episode after being pushed to his breaking point. What started as Shaun advocating for himself quickly escalated, as Shaun refused to accept Han’s decision and became confrontational. Highmore’s work on the show was always impressive, but “Breakdown” was among his best, showing how deeply Shaun was affected by Han’s decision and how passionate he was about his work as a surgeon.

5 "More" (Season 1, Episode 18)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

When a college student arrived at the hospital with unexplained injuries in Season 1 finale “More,” the team rushed to find the cause before his condition worsened, and Glassman was diagnosed with brain cancer. Meanwhile, Shaun was distracted by the loss of his prized possession - a toy scalpel that his brother had given to him as a child - so much so that it impacted his work and threatened his job.

“More” was a fitting end to the first season of The Good Doctor, with both professional and personal stakes for its characters. It was a compelling episode for both Shaun and Glassman, but it was also a great example of Shaun’s intelligence and skills; despite making a grave error, he was able to fix it. The episode also dealt with his colleagues’ dilemma over whether to report him.

4 "Expired" (Season 5, Episode 7)

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

On their way back from visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea come upon a car accident in the mid-season finale “Expired,” with a badly injured pregnant woman in one of the vehicles. After her condition worsened at the hospital, the staff delivered her baby prematurely, who later died as a result of being given expired medication. Shaun’s guilt led to an outburst in which he destroyed expired vials and yelled at both Glassman and Lea.

“Expired” was intense and emotional; the loss of a baby was tragic, and it had a profound impact on Shaun. Shaun checking vials of medicine to find them all expired and smashing them as he went was one of the episode’s best moments, with Highmore delivering a fantastic performance which showed Shaun’s frustration and horror at losing a patient as an effect, essentially, of budget cuts. In the heat of the moment, Shaun ended up saying hurtful things to the people he cared about most.

3 "Trampoline" (Season 2, Episode 18)

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

In the Season 2 finale “Trampoline,” the doctor became the patient when, after inadvertently insulting a fellow bar patron and being physically attacked, Shaun passed out in the operating room and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. His attacker was also injured after losing his balance and hitting his head on the floor. Meanwhile, Park and Lim had a disagreement over the cause of an older woman’s symptoms after an operation, and Melendez and Lim took their relationship public.

Although it was entertaining to watch as Shaun declared a fellow bar patron “not fun” and speculated about why he was drinking in the morning, things took an abrupt turn when the man didn’t find it funny. It was also nice to see Shaun stand up for himself, even if it wasn’t the right call given the situation. The episode was also notable for the way the characters shifted their thinking in regard to Shaun.

2 "Quarantine" (Season 2, Episode 10)

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

When two patients collapse at an airport after showing symptoms of a respiratory infection which seemed to be airborne in Season 2 mid-season finale “Quarantine,” Shaun and Dr. Park worked to contain the spread. As a result, the hospital was quarantined (over the Christmas holiday, nonetheless), causing panic and chaos in the emergency room. Lim was among those who contracted the virus, leading to her passing out. Meanwhile, Glassman learned his cancer had returned.

“Quarantine” was the first of a two-part episode arc. With the staff unsure of what they were up against, the stakes were high, creating a tense episode. There were lots of emotional moments as patients who contracted the virus fell ill and died, including Lim, whose fate made for a huge cliffhanger. But she wasn’t the only character facing uncertainty, as the return of Glassman’s cancer meant his life could also be in danger, as well.

1 "The Good Lawyer" (Season 6, Episode 6)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

In “The Good Lawyer,” Shaun was in need of legal representation due to being sued, and Glassman recommended a veteran lawyer he had worked with before, Janet Stewart (Felicity Huffman). Instead, Shaun decides to hire Joni (Kennedy McMann), a young, inexperienced lawyer with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder who had never gone to trial before. She and Shaun related to each other, and he saw her potential. This ended up paying off, as she won the case.

The best episode of The Good Doctor was actually intended as a backdoor pilot for a legal-drama spinoff which never came to fruition. Still, it was a compelling episode for both Shaun and Joni. While Shaun was being sued, Joni balanced her OCD with her career, similar to Shaun and his autism, making it easy to see why Shaun liked her and placed such faith in her, despite her lack of experience and Lea’s concerns.

