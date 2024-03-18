The Big Picture Antonia Thomas and Brandon Larracuente are returning for final season of The Good Doctor.

New cast members Ruby Kelley and Guillermo Diaz will join the show.

Thomas' return may offer closure for her character's relationship with Chuku Modu.

As The Good Doctor gears up for lights out in the final season, the show is set to get some boost from new and returning cast members, Deadline reports. Antonia Thomas and Brandon Larracuente will reprise their former roles, Thomas for two episodes, including the series finale, and Larracuente for one episode. Details about the episodes are yet to be released. New cast additions Ruby Kelley and Guillermo Diaz are set to recur and guest star respectively. Thomas' return could be a setup to offer closure to one of the show's couples comprising Thomas' Dr. Claire Brown and Chuku Modu's Dr. Jared Kalu. Modu, who had also exited the show, returned for several episodes and was upped to series regular for the final season.

Kelley will recur as Hannah, who is described as a "drug seeker" after years of recurring headaches. However, Dr Glasman thinks there is something more to the story in the form of an undiagnosed condition. Diaz will play a confusing character going by Man/Carl/Jesus who shows up at the hospital to donate a kidney to a stranger, but his behavior and logic leave Dr. Jordan wondering if he's equipped to give informed consent.

Thomas left the show after four seasons as her character took a job in Guatemala. Claire was Shawn's (Freddie Highmore) closest friend and confidant. She would return later in Season 5 for Shawn and Lea's wedding. Larracuente joined the show in Season 6 Episode 2 as a recurring cast member, but his character Daniel had a major arc written for him, and he was upped to series regular. Larracuente left after his character was involved in a car accident and went home to seek treatment and recover.

What Else Have Antonia Thomas and Brandon Larracuente Been a Part Of?

After The Good Doctor, Thomas went on to star as Lisa in the Apple TV+ comedy Still Up about an odd couple who connect while the rest of the world is asleep, and they've only met once. The show also stars Craig Roberts. Larraceunte is known for his roles in 13 Reasons Why and Party of Five. He has an upcoming Wolf Entertainment show titled On Call on Prime Video. The Good Doctor stars Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy and Richard Schiff as Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Glassman. The main cast also includes Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Spara as Lea Dilallo, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu.

The Good Doctor airs on Tuesday at 10 PM ET on ABC and episodes are available to stream later on Hulu.

