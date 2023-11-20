This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Season 7 of The Good Doctor will be short one of its cast members as Hill Harper will not return as the actor has decided to run for a Senate position in the U.S. government. TVLine confirms the report with a statement from Harper's campaign manager:

"Hill Harper feels strongly that there is a crisis in American democracy — too often, government only works for the rich and powerful while the rest of us struggle to find a voice. Hill is dedicating his efforts full time to fixing that, and he’s running for the U.S. Senate as an active union member to give working people more of a voice in Congress.”