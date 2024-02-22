This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Fans of both David Shore-created series The Good Doctor and House, M.D. are getting another treat in the new season of the Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) medical drama. ABC announced today via TV Line that House alumnus Peter Jacobson will guest star in the February 27 episode of Season 7, titled "Skin in the Game." This will be the second episode of the series' final season.

This time around, however, Jacobson will check into the hospital as a patient. In the episode, he plays a man named Sal Zacharia who is a gambling addict — which gives at least one meaning to the title of the episode. Sal will be hit by a car and that's what makes him end up at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. However, it seems like Sal's predisposition to play with luck and chance will make him gamble with his health in ways that Dr. Murphy's team is hardly able to accept. Whether he'll learn something from his own reckless behavior or become a cautionary tale, we'll have to watch the episode to discover.