The renewals keep coming at ABC. After the network recently brought back its hit series Grey's Anatomy and The Rookie for additional seasons, they've now ensured a seventh season for the beloved medical drama The Good Doctor. Currently nearing the end of Season 6, the Freddie Highmore-led series remains at the forefront of ABC's Monday night programming making the renewal not at all shocking.

The Good Doctor debuted back in 2017 and follows Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a brilliant young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome working at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. During his time putting his expertise to work in the prestigious medical center, he manages to forge meaningful relationships with his colleagues, fall in love, and get married despite the difficulties he faces. The critically-acclaimed Highmore is joined in the series by Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Bria Samoné Henderson, and Noah Galvin. Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature produced the series based on a Korean drama of the same name, and it has since become a ratings juggernaut for ABC.

Season 6 has been no exception to the high ratings with The Good Doctor ranking as the top entertainment series in the Monday 10 p.m. time slot, tying a popular newcomer in NBC's Quantum Leap in the key 18-49 demographic. Viewership has only risen as the season has gone on too with the April 10 episode representing a 40% increase from the last episode and tying its highest-rated telecast of the season. With 7.9 million total viewers after seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, the episode matched the series' highest-performing telecast of 2022. On average, Season 6 has been drawing a 0.6 rating and 6 million viewers according to Neilsen's data.

Image via ABC, Inc.

The Good Doctor Soon Looks to Welcome The Good Lawyer

Dr. Murphy will butt heads with Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff) in the upcoming episode as a tense moment in the operating room sees the titular Good Doctor's relationship with his father figure fray to a potential point of no return all while Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann) gets some support during her parental leave from Alex Park (Lee). That's not all that's going on in the world of The Good Doctor, however, as ABC is reportedly heading toward an order for the spinoff The Good Lawyer per Deadline. Episode 16 served as a backdoor pilot for the series, which returns Felicity Huffman to television opposite Kennedy McMann, giving a tease as to what the new female-led arm of the Good Doctor universe could look like.

Nothing is confirmed yet on The Good Lawyer, but there's plenty more of The Good Doctor to come next year. The Season 6 finale airs on ABC on Monday, May 1. Check out the trailer for the series below.